Some lucky Verizon customers are finding a $25 gift card in the My Verizon app

If you're a Verizon subscriber and signed up for the Verizon Up reward program, you might have a $25 gift card waiting for you in the My Verizon app. The app can be installed from both the App Store and the Google Play Store . To claim the prize, open the app and tap the Verizon Up tab at the bottom of the screen. Go to the section with the header that reads "Browse featured offers" and there will be your gift from Verizon. The box showing the offer says, "Here’s your $25 Verizon Gift Card, on us."





Tap on the box to claim the offer. You will be sent to a page giving you the gift card code and the PIN number that you will need in order to use the card when you checkout of the transaction that you are using the $25 gift card toward. That can be anything from a new device to a new case for your phone. You can even use it to knock $25 off of your Verizon bill.









Now to be precise, Verizon says that the $25 gift cards "can be used to pay a Verizon Wireless or Fios bill," and can be used for "merchandise & services at stores/kiosks operated by Verizon or at verizon.com." As pointed out by Droid-Life , the only place associated with Verizon where you cannot use it is at a Verizon Authorized Retailer.





We're not sure how Verizon chooses which of its subscribers will receive a $25 gift card. We know of a long-time Verizon customer who has been a subscriber for more than 15 years with the carrier and pays a pretty big invoice each month. This person has signed up with Verizon Up and yet, they did not receive the $25 gift card offer. We can pretty much rule out loyalty being a determining factor and would have to guess that it is all the luck of the draw.





