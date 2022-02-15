Verizon explains the big Georgia network outage for calls and data on Valentine's Day

Verizon explains the big Georgia network outage for calls and data on Valentine's Day0
The Verizon network problems in Georgia and Florida began at about two in the afternoon and continued well into the evening, forcing some areas like Bulloch County to tell its residents to use their landlines for calls to 911.
The issues began slowly resolving after 6PM Eastern Time and Verizon's spokesperson Karen Schulz has explained in a statement to The Verge what has happened: "This afternoon there was a fiber issue that caused a network disruption for some customers in Georgia. Our engineers worked to identify the issue and service has since been restored."
A lot of things have to go wrong for such a major network disruption to occur and a disconnect in Verizon's fiber-optic communications network certainly falls among those which explains why it took several hours for the outages to be fixed.