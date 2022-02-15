 Verizon explains the big Georgia network outage for calls and data on Valentine's Day - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Verizon

Verizon explains the big Georgia network outage for calls and data on Valentine's Day

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Verizon's big Georgia outage for calls and data due to a fiber disruption
Those of you living in the Peach State may have felt Verizon's big network outage on their unsuspecting heads yesterday. There were widespread disruptions to calls, data, or messaging services on Verizon's network in Georgia and parts of Florida on Valentine's Day that had nothing to do with the holiday overload.

The Verizon network problems in Georgia and Florida began at about two in the afternoon and continued well into the evening, forcing some areas like Bulloch County to tell its residents to use their landlines for calls to 911. 

The issues began slowly resolving after 6PM Eastern Time and Verizon's spokesperson Karen Schulz has explained in a statement to The Verge what has happened: "This afternoon there was a fiber issue that caused a network disruption for some customers in Georgia. Our engineers worked to identify the issue and service has since been restored."

A lot of things have to go wrong for such a major network disruption to occur and a disconnect in Verizon's fiber-optic communications network certainly falls among those which explains why it took several hours for the outages to be fixed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung can't decide how inferior the Galaxy S22 display specs are to the S22 Ultra (update: Samsung's statement)
by Daniel Petrov,  10
Samsung can't decide how inferior the Galaxy S22 display specs are to the S22 Ultra (update: Samsung's statement)
New report shows how Meta was forced to change its ad tech on iOS because of Apple's ATT
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New report shows how Meta was forced to change its ad tech on iOS because of Apple's ATT
EU deals on the Digital Services Act might get finalized by the end of June
by Iskra Petrova,  0
EU deals on the Digital Services Act might get finalized by the end of June
Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
by Alan Friedman,  0
Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
Samsung's Expert RAW to be coming to more Galaxy phones on February 25
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung's Expert RAW to be coming to more Galaxy phones on February 25
How to double the storage on your Huawei flagship without buying a new phone
by Alan Friedman,  1
How to double the storage on your Huawei flagship without buying a new phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless