Verizon’s Galaxy A14 5G is getting updated to Android 14
One of the cheapest 5G smartphones launched by Samsung last year, the Galaxy A14, is now eligible for Android 14. For the time being, Verizon units are the only ones getting the update in the US, but we suspect it won’t take too long for Samsung to bring it to all other models.
If you’re a Verizon customer and own the Galaxy A14 5G, you should be looking for firmware version A146USQU5CWL6 (via SamMobile). This will bring your phone’s software to Android 14 and add the December 2023 security patch, which is one of the latest released by Google.
The phone comes with a 6.6-inch PLS FHD+ display, a triple camera setup (50MP + 2MP + 2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. On the inside, the Galaxy A14 5G packs an Exynos 1330 processor, coupled with 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/128GB, or 8/128GB.
The budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G made its debut on the market exactly one year ago, and this is its first major Android update. Although it cost less than $200, the Galaxy A14 5G has some decent specs.
If you’re looking for a very cheap 5G phone, the Galaxy A14 is a pretty decent choice, especially when it’s on sale (something that happens quite often). Now that the phone is being updated to Android 14, it’s an even more appealing device.
