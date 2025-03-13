Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Fios TV customers are losing value as Verizon starts removing channels

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon store
Verizon is trying to convince Fios TV customers that there are other alternatives to its service that offer more value. One of the ways to push customers to other services is to start removing perks or features that were originally included in the price.

Starting next month, Fios TV customers will lose access to some Disney-owned channels, The Desk reports. The four channels that will be removed from Fios TV’s offering won’t make a comeback according to Verizon. If you’re a Fios TV customer, the following channels will no longer be available starting April 14:

  • Disney Jr.
  • Disney XD
  • FX Movie Channel
  • National Geographic Wild

Thankfully, the rest of the Disney channels will remain available to Fios TV customers; at least until Verizon decides to remove them. In an email sent to Fios TV subscribers, the carrier urges those who absolutely want to watch any of the channels to be removed next month to check in their Verizon account for alternatives.

Unfortunately, no Fios TV bundle includes access to all four Disney-owned channels that will be removed in April. However, for a smaller price, Fios TV customers can switch to YouTube TV, which offers access to over 100 channels, including those that Verizon will pull.

Even better, Verizon is now running a promotion on YouTube TV plans, so if you’re a new subscriber, you can get it for just $73/month instead of the usual $83/month price.


Fios TV still offers the best value to Verizon customers | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Yes, the cheapest Fios TV plan offers access to over 125 channels, but if Verizon is no longer interested in keeping customers loyal to this service and is trying to convince them to opt for land-based broadband services, then it’s probably better to look into alternatives, just as the carrier suggests in its email.

The streaming service market is oversaturated with all sorts of bundles and offers that US carriers are using to confuse customers. Because the competition is so fierce, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to choose the bundle that includes everything that you want to watch at the best price possible. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, so good hunting!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless