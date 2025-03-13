Fios TV customers are losing value as Verizon starts removing channels
Verizon is trying to convince Fios TV customers that there are other alternatives to its service that offer more value. One of the ways to push customers to other services is to start removing perks or features that were originally included in the price.
Starting next month, Fios TV customers will lose access to some Disney-owned channels, The Desk reports. The four channels that will be removed from Fios TV’s offering won’t make a comeback according to Verizon. If you’re a Fios TV customer, the following channels will no longer be available starting April 14:
Thankfully, the rest of the Disney channels will remain available to Fios TV customers; at least until Verizon decides to remove them. In an email sent to Fios TV subscribers, the carrier urges those who absolutely want to watch any of the channels to be removed next month to check in their Verizon account for alternatives.
Unfortunately, no Fios TV bundle includes access to all four Disney-owned channels that will be removed in April. However, for a smaller price, Fios TV customers can switch to YouTube TV, which offers access to over 100 channels, including those that Verizon will pull.
Yes, the cheapest Fios TV plan offers access to over 125 channels, but if Verizon is no longer interested in keeping customers loyal to this service and is trying to convince them to opt for land-based broadband services, then it’s probably better to look into alternatives, just as the carrier suggests in its email.
The streaming service market is oversaturated with all sorts of bundles and offers that US carriers are using to confuse customers. Because the competition is so fierce, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to choose the bundle that includes everything that you want to watch at the best price possible. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, so good hunting!
- Disney Jr.
- Disney XD
- FX Movie Channel
- National Geographic Wild
Even better, Verizon is now running a promotion on YouTube TV plans, so if you’re a new subscriber, you can get it for just $73/month instead of the usual $83/month price.
Fios TV still offers the best value to Verizon customers
