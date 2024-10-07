Verizon service is out this morning for the second time in one week





It appears that major U.S. cities have been affected by Verizon 's outage with reports coming in from New York City and other places such as:

Phoenix, Arizona

Chicago, Illinois

Charlotte, North Carolina

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Scottsdale, Arizona

Brooklyn, New York

Los Angeles, California





Verizon subscriber noted this morning that when making outgoing calls, he heard a recording that said, "Welcome to Verizon Wireless, your call cannot be completed as dialed. A subscriber in Florida complained that he hasn't been able to make a call and when attempting to make one he heard the same message. You can also check to see the status of the Verizon network near you by tapping this link which will take you to the carrier's network status map.









Other wireless firms that use the Verizon network, such as Straight Talk, are also down.











Once again, we will monitor this situation. This is breaking news and will be updated throughout the day.

