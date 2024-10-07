See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Verizon service is out this morning for the second time in one week

Verizon service is out this morning for the second time in one week
One week after an outage affected Verizon subscribers nationwide for hours, the largest wireless carrier in the U.S. is once again down. According to Downdetector, the number of complaints it received from Verizon customers soared from 24 at 5:51 am ET to 5,119 at 8:21 am. The site says that this indicates a problem with the wireless provider's service. 76% of the complaints are related to problems that Verizon users are having with their mobile phones. 16% are experiencing problems with their 5G home internet, and 7% say that they cannot connect to the Verizon network and have no signal.

It appears that major U.S. cities have been affected by Verizon's outage with reports coming in from New York City and other places such as:

  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Brooklyn, New York
  • Los Angeles, California

One Verizon subscriber noted this morning  that when making outgoing calls, he heard a recording that said, "Welcome to Verizon Wireless, your call cannot be completed as dialed. A subscriber in Florida complained that he hasn't been able to make a call and when attempting to make one he heard the same message. You can also check to see the status of the Verizon network near you by tapping this link which will take you to the carrier's network status map.

Verizon&amp;#039;s website confirms outage in New York City.
Verizon's network status page confirms that there are issues with the service in New York City. | Image credit-Verizon

Other wireless firms that use the Verizon network, such as Straight Talk, are also down. 

Downdetector graph shows rising complaints by Verizon customers.
It's deja vu as Verizon is down again. | Image credit-Downdetector

Once again, we will monitor this situation. This is breaking news and will be updated throughout the day.


