Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon 5G Business Internet arrives in 21 more US cities

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 15, 2021, 1:02 PM
Verizon continues to expand its 5G services to additional cities in the United States. After bringing 5G Home Internet to a couple more locations less than a week ago, the Big Red announced today that 5G Business Internet is now available in 21 more cities.

Verizon's 5G Business Internet is supposed to be an alternative to cable and offers 100, 200, and 400 Mbps plans. Also, there are a couple of perks that new business customers will receive when they purchase one of the plans, such as a 10-year price lock without requiring a long-term contract.

Without further ado, Verizon 5G Business Internet is now available in parts of Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, and St. Paul. Starting April 22, the 5G service will also go live in parts of Riverside-Corona, CA.

Verizon says we should expect 5G Business Internet to continue to expand to additional cities in the coming weeks, so stay tuned if you're not living in one of the covered zones. However, those who can't wait for the 5G service can now opt for the carrier's LTE Business Internet.

