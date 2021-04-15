Verizon 5G Business Internet arrives in 21 more US cities
Verizon's 5G Business Internet is supposed to be an alternative to cable and offers 100, 200, and 400 Mbps plans. Also, there are a couple of perks that new business customers will receive when they purchase one of the plans, such as a 10-year price lock without requiring a long-term contract.
Verizon says we should expect 5G Business Internet to continue to expand to additional cities in the coming weeks, so stay tuned if you're not living in one of the covered zones. However, those who can't wait for the 5G service can now opt for the carrier's LTE Business Internet.