T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play

T-Mobile uses 600MHz spectrum for its low-band, it had planned to sell 13.5MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum to Dish. Even before purchasing Sprint for $26 billion, T-Mobile made a huge purchase that helped it get ready to deliver 5G wireless to the American public. In 2017, the company spent $7.9 billion to buy 31MHz of low-band 600MHz from an FCC auction. The 600MHz low-band airwaves are the anchor for the carrier's extended range nationwide 5G service. Becauseuses 600MHz spectrum for its low-band, it had planned to sell 13.5MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum to Dish.

T-Mobile to buy the 800MHz airwaves, the company decided to pass on the spectrum due to its rapidly deteriorating financial position. This left T-Mobile with the spectrum that it was asking Dish to pay $3.59 billion for. But fear not for T-Mobile as a new report dovetails with an article we published in Unfortunately for Dish, after paying T-Mobile $100 million to extend the expiration date of the option it had withto buy the 800MHz airwaves, the company decided to pass on the spectrum due to its rapidly deteriorating financial position. This leftwith the spectrum that it was asking Dish to pay $3.59 billion for. But fear not foras a new report dovetails with an article we published in March saying that the carrier is planning to auction off the low-band spectrum this fall.





T-Mobile is still seeking $3.59 billion for the 13.5MHz of 800MHz spectrum that it gave Dish three years to purchase. The FCC hoped that Dish could replace Sprint and become the nation's new fourth-largest wireless network operator. Today's report repeats our March article by noting that engineering firm Burns & McDonnell is interested in acquiring the 800MHz spectrum for its utility customers.is still seeking $3.59 billion for the 13.5MHz of 800MHz spectrum that it gave Dish three years to purchase. The FCC hoped that Dish could replace Sprint and become the nation's new fourth-largest wireless network operator.









T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert says, "We have interested parties. We have nonbinding indications of interest. So stay tuned." Not that the nation's second-largest wireless provider is desperate, but with Sievert's eyes constantly looking for the next big acquisition, a hefty cash deposit of nearly $3.6 billion goes a long way. After all, T-Mobile is awaiting regulatory approval Discussing the 800MHz spectrum,CEO Mike Sievert says, "We have interested parties. We have nonbinding indications of interest. So stay tuned." Not that the nation's second-largest wireless provider is desperate, but with Sievert's eyes constantly looking for the next big acquisition, a hefty cash deposit of nearly $3.6 billion goes a long way. After all,is awaiting regulatory approval for its $4.4 billion purchase of MVNO Mint Mobile





T-Mobile rivals Verizon and AT&T cannot acquire the 800MHz spectrum without prior approval from the U.S. government. Analysts at TD Cowen believe thatrivals Verizon and AT&T will be involved in the auction although they are both reportedly struggling with their own finances. Additionally, an earlier report stated thatand AT&T cannot acquire the 800MHz spectrum without prior approval from the U.S. government.