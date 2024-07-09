Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even before purchasing Sprint for $26 billion, T-Mobile made a huge purchase that helped it get ready to deliver 5G wireless to the American public. In 2017, the company spent $7.9 billion to buy 31MHz of low-band 600MHz from an FCC auction. The 600MHz low-band airwaves are the anchor for the carrier's extended range nationwide 5G service. Because T-Mobile uses 600MHz spectrum for its low-band, it had planned to sell 13.5MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum to Dish.

Unfortunately for Dish, after paying T-Mobile $100 million to extend the expiration date of the option it had with T-Mobile to buy the 800MHz airwaves, the company decided to pass on the spectrum due to its rapidly deteriorating financial position. This left T-Mobile with the spectrum that it was asking Dish to pay $3.59 billion for. But fear not for T-Mobile as a new report dovetails with an article we published in March saying that the carrier is planning to auction off the low-band spectrum this fall. 

Today's report repeats our March article by noting that engineering firm Burns & McDonnell is interested in acquiring the 800MHz spectrum for its utility customers. T-Mobile is still seeking $3.59 billion for the 13.5MHz of 800MHz spectrum that it gave Dish three years to purchase. The FCC hoped that Dish could replace Sprint and become the nation's new fourth-largest wireless network operator.

T-Mobile's 5G spectrum layer cake|Image credit-T-Mobile

Discussing the 800MHz spectrum, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert says, "We have interested parties. We have nonbinding indications of interest. So stay tuned." Not that the nation's second-largest wireless provider is desperate, but with Sievert's eyes constantly looking for the next big acquisition, a hefty cash deposit of nearly $3.6 billion goes a long way. After all, T-Mobile is awaiting regulatory approval for its $4.4 billion purchase of MVNO Mint Mobile.

Analysts at TD Cowen believe that T-Mobile rivals Verizon and AT&T will be involved in the auction although they are both reportedly struggling with their own finances. Additionally, an earlier report stated that Verizon and AT&T cannot acquire the 800MHz spectrum without prior approval from the U.S. government.

Low-band spectrum is typically used by carriers for their nationwide 5G networks because of the airwaves' ability to travel long distances. However, low-band is only slightly faster than 4G LTE. Mid-band spectrum is considered the most desirable for 5G; while it can't travel as far as low-band, it can still outdistance high-band mmWave signals. While mid-band might not be as fast as mmWave, it is much faster than low-band. T-Mobile acquired Sprint in 2020 for $26 billion to get its hands on the latter's horde of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

