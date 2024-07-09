T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play

T-Mobile uses 600MHz spectrum for its low-band, it had planned to sell 13.5MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum to Dish. Even before purchasing Sprint for $26 billion, T-Mobile made a huge purchase that helped it get ready to deliver 5G wireless to the American public. In 2017, the company spent $7.9 billion to buy 31MHz of low-band 600MHz from an FCC auction. The 600MHz low-band airwaves are the anchor for the carrier's extended range nationwide 5G service. Becauseuses 600MHz spectrum for its low-band, it had planned to sell 13.5MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum to Dish.

T-Mobile is still seeking $3.59 billion for the 13.5MHz of 800MHz spectrum that it gave Dish three years to purchase. The FCC hoped that Dish could replace Sprint and become the nation's new fourth-largest wireless network operator. Today's report repeats our March article by noting that engineering firm Burns & McDonnell is interested in acquiring the 800MHz spectrum for its utility customers.









Discussing the 800MHz spectrum, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert says, "We have interested parties. We have nonbinding indications of interest. So stay tuned." Not that the nation's second-largest wireless provider is desperate, but with Sievert's eyes constantly looking for the next big acquisition, a hefty cash deposit of nearly $3.6 billion goes a long way. After all, T-Mobile is awaiting regulatory approval for its $4.4 billion purchase of MVNO Mint Mobile





T-Mobile rivals Verizon and AT&T cannot acquire the 800MHz spectrum without prior approval from the U.S. government. Analysts at TD Cowen believe that Verizon and AT&T will be involved in the auction although they are both reportedly struggling with their own finances.




