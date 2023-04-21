UPDF (54% off): Powerful all-in-one PDF editor for all your devices

Advertorial by UPDF: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!



UPDF: All the features

So, what features does the powerful UPDF editor bring to the table?



First and foremost, it lets you view, read, search, and print PDF documents. Secondly, So, what features does the powerful UPDF editor bring to the table?First and foremost, it lets you view, read, search, and print PDF documents. Secondly, UPDF is a very powerful PDF editor, which lets you modify any part of the PDF document, be it text, image, links, watermarks, headers or footers, and even the background itself. And yes, UPDF also lets you add your signature to a PDF document, which is one of the more common uses for a dedicated PDF editor.









Annotation is also part of UPDF’s feature list: you can highlight or underline the document, strikethrough or add a squirrel line, add sticky notes, text boxes, stamps, stickers, and add different shapes to express yourself in the best way possible. That's an important feature that only the best PDF editors out there have. Annotation is also part of UPDF’s feature list: you can highlight or underline the document, strikethrough or add a squirrel line, add sticky notes, text boxes, stamps, stickers, and add different shapes to express yourself in the best way possible. That's an important feature that only the best PDF editors out there have.







When it comes to further managing PDF documents, this Adobe Acrobat alternative allows you to convert your PDF to any of the following supported formats (DOCX, PPTX, XSLX, CSV, RTF, TXT, PNG, JPG, BMP, GIF, TIFF, XML, HTML, and PDF/A).





Probably the best feature of UPDF is the built-in OCR tool, which allows you to convert the scanned text of a PDF document into content that’s easily searchable and editable later on. Another highlight of the OCR feature is its built-in support to detect more than 38 languages with up to 99% accuracy, deliver smaller file size output with high quality, and overall boast the highest OCR speed.







UPDF also has the extremely useful UPDF Cloud feature, which gives you 10GB of cloud storage and lets you upload PDF files of up to 2GB in size. No matter which platform you use UPDF on, you can easily edit and sync uploaded PDF files, which might come in super handy to the digital nomads among us.



You can also combine multiple files into one big PDF file, which has the potential to streamline your workflow. Fret not, if the final PDF file happens to be just a tad bit too large, UPDF can easily reduce its file size. In terms of security, this excellent PDF converter allows you to set both permission and open passwords on your PDF files, which is a crucial aspect of your digital safety.

Have in mind that the features listed thus far are only available on desktop OSes (Windows and Mac), while you could also read, edit, and annotate PDF on Android and iOS. Have in mind that the features listed thus far are only available on desktop OSes (Windows and Mac), while you could also read, edit, and annotate PDF on Android and iOS.

UPDF vs Adobe Acrobat: How do they compare?

How does UPDF fare against another contender for the best PDF editor championship title, the popular Adobe Acrobat Reader? First and foremost, the pricing of UPDF speaks for itself, as it's way more affordable than Adobe's pricier Standard and Pro offerings; you just get more value with UPDF. Secondly, UPDF has way more features and built-in functionalities in comparison with Adobe Acrobat Pro. Most importantly, UPDF can also convert your PDF files to way more file formats in comparison to Adobe's PDF editors.

Let's compare the pricing and the overall feature sets of UPDF and Adobe Acrobat Standard/Pro



As we mentioned earlier in this article, UPDF is currently available at As we mentioned earlier in this article, UPDF is currently available at 54% off , which is a great deal considering the features you get, but this is not all! This special offer also gets you aJoysoft PDF Password Remover and 10GB of UPDF Cloud storage for free. The annual license for this Adobe Acrobat alternative is currently priced at $29.99, while the perpetual license that grants you lifetime access is just $45.99, and as we mentioned, one license gets you platform-agnostic access to the service. UPDF also has the extremely useful UPDF Cloud feature, which gives you 10GB of cloud storage and lets you upload PDF files of up to 2GB in size. No matter which platform you use UPDF on, you can easily edit and sync uploaded PDF files, which might come in super handy to the digital nomads among us.You can also combine multiple files into one big PDF file, which has the potential to streamline your workflow. Fret not, if the final PDF file happens to be just a tad bit too large, UPDF can easily reduce its file size. In terms of security, this excellent PDF converter allows you to set both permission and open passwords on your PDF files, which is a crucial aspect of your digital safety.









Why should you choose UPDF as your go-to PDF editor? This one has all the makings to be the best PDF editor most people will ever use, with so many features included that there's literally nothing major lacking; in fact, UPDF probably has more functionalities than you could ever need. But don't just take our word for it, feel free to download UPDF for a free trial and make up your mind about this powerful PDF editor.Why should you choose UPDF as your go-to PDF editor? This one has all the makings to be the best PDF editor most people will ever use, with so many features included that there's literally nothing major lacking; in fact, UPDF probably has more functionalities than you could ever need.





Moreover, its friendly interface design makes editing and converting PDF files an intuitive process, requiring little to no time to get around and fulfill your task in the fastest and most efficient way possible.





Finally, and probably most important for many people looking for the very best PDF editor out there, UPDF is available on just about any major mobile platform out there, be it Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android, so a single license lets you use this feature-rich PDF tool on any supported device.

Love them or hate them, PDF files are still an undeniably large part of our professional lives. Thus, choosing the best PDF editor to manage and edit PDF files is essential, especially if you want to spare yourself from some extra stress when you have to edit the text in a PDF file.One of the best PDF editors out there is called UPDF, and it happens to be quite the feature-rich PDF converter that will elevate your work with such files to the next level. It’s a multi-platform tool and one purchased license gives you access to UPDF on all supported platforms: Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android.While this PDF editor is free-to-use, some of its premium features are only available with a subscription plan or a one-time purchase that gets you perpetual access to the service. At the moment, you can save a very decentand also get the aJoysoft PDF Password Remover as well as 10GB of cloud storage for free; more details are at the bottom of this article.