Update to the iOS YouTube app adds useful new tool; Android users must wait

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 15, 2020, 10:37 AM
Google announced on Tuesday that it has added a new "topics" feature to the iOS version of the YouTube app. These are filters in the subscription feed that include options such as "All,"  "Continue watching," "Live," and "Posts."

According to Google, tapping on "All" will show you all of the videos from channels you're subscribed to from latest to oldest. This will be the default setting on the app. If you select "Today" you will see videos published within the last 24 hours and "Continue Watching" will list the videos that you have started but have yet to finish. That one is pretty self-explanatory. So is "Unwatched" which will reveal videos that you have yet to view. Only YouTube livestreams and premieres appear when "Live" is selected. And lastly, "Posts" will show you messages from communities that you're subscribed to.

The filters are optional and can be disabled by the user. The new feature will be available for iOS users first. Android users will be getting the update sometime in the future.

