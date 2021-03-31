Upcoming iOS update adds a feature that recalibrates the battery on iPhone 11 series units

Apple to add new battery recalibration feature with iPhone 11 series with iOS 14.5







Additionally, the update will kick off the use of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. The latter will require that iPhone users who wish to continue receiving relevant ads online opt-in in order to be tracked. Otherwise, by default, the user won't be tracked by third-party apps. Why would any iPhone user opt-in to be tracked? Well, believe it or not, some people prefer to receive ads for a product that they have been researching online. However, the majority of iPhone owners do not feel this way.









Another new feature was discovered today with the release of iOS 14.5 developer beta 6 and will probably make it to the final version of the update. A battery recalibration system will be added to the 2019 iPhone 11 series which includes the iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max . The new feature will handle situations with these phones when the battery is draining more than expected, or there is a drop in the performance of the device.





With the update to iOS 14.5, the 2019 iPhones will recalibrate both maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. As Apple states on its newly posted support page , "iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behavior or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health." Apple wants you to know that it uses a set of algorithms to determine maximum battery capacity. Over time, the algorithms are adjusted via an update to deliver the best estimate of maximum battery capacity.





While the battery health data is being updated, you might find a message in Settings > Battery > Battery Health . This message reads, "Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks. Learn more..." There are other possible messages that might appear during the recalibration process.





The recalibration of maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability takes place during regular charging and could take several weeks to complete. While this process is going on, the displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change. Peak performance capability might be updated, but most users may not notice this. When the recalibration is complete, "maximum capacity percentage and peak performance capability are updated. The recalibration message will also be removed, indicating that the process is complete."





In a small number of cases, the recalibration might not be successful. This will result in the posting of a new battery service message. If that does happen to you, an Apple authorized service provider will be able to restore full battery capacity and performance by replacing the battery free of charge. Apple makes it clear that seeing such a message does not mean that there is a service issue and the battery can still be used until it is replaced. Because current battery reporting on the iPhone 11 series might not be accurate, Apple says to wait for the recalibration process to be complete before deciding whether you need to contact an Apple authorized service provider.

