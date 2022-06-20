Best EE iPhone 13 deals in June 2022





Smart Benefits offers include subscriptions for Apple Music (usually worth £9.99 a month), Apple TV+ (usually worth £4.99 a month), Apple Arcade (worth £4.99). But you have more to choose from: you can also decide to go for Apple News+, BT Sport Ultimate if you're a sports fan, Roam Abroad if you travel a lot and Video Data Pass (which gives you access to Netflix, YouTube, BritBox and more).





Some of the plans for the standard iPhone 13 are currently discounted as well.







EE iPhone 13 Pro Max deals







Get awesome Smart Benefits in the form of Apple services (or you can choose BT Sport Ultimate, Roam Abroad, or Video Data Pass) with select plans. The Unlimited Data plan gives you 3 Smart Benefits, or you can get only 1 for a bit less money. On top of that, the 100, 40, 4GB plans give you 1 Smart Benefit to enjoy with your new iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade for 24 months with select plans The biggest flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at EE with a great offer if you decide to go for select plans. One such example is the Unlimited plan which offers three Smart Benefits. This means you can get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade on EE. Other plans can get you 1 Smart Benefit too. With the Unlimited plan with 3 Smart Benefits, you pay for this iPhone 30 upfront and £85 monthly. £85 /mo Buy at EE UK





EE iPhone 13 Pro deals





Adopters of the slightly smaller but not inferior iPhone 13 Pro also get to enjoy generous Smart Benefits with some plans. It all boils down to which service you are interested in (and of course, your budget). Check out the offer currently live at EE for the iPhone 13 Pro:

iPhone 13 Pro: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade included for 24 months with select plans The same offer with the useful Smart Benefits is present for the iPhone 13 Pro as well. You can choose to have 3 Smart Benefits with the Unlimited plan. The Unlimited plan with 3 Smart Benefits included costs for the iPhone 13 Pro an upfront cost of £30 and £85 monthly. Of course, you can choose only 1 Smart Benefit and you will pay a bit less monthly for the Unlimited plan. £85 /mo Buy at EE UK

EE iPhone 13 deals







Right now, if you're going for the iPhone 13 , you're in luck. Select EE plans are discounted for a limited time, so you can save up to £106. Basically, discounts are available for the 1GB plan, or the 4, 40, and Unlimited plans, and apply to your monthly bill that you need to pay for the iPhone:

iPhone 13 Unlimited, 1GB, 4GB, and 40GB plans discounted Right now, EE is running a great discount on the plans that come without Smart Benefits for the iPhone 13. With the Unlimited plan, you will pay £60 monthly (instead of £64), and £20 upfront (instead of £30) for the iPhone 13, so hurry up to catch this offer that can help you save over time. On the other hand, if you want Smart Benefits, those are still available with their respective plans too (but the plans are not discounted if you're getting Smart Benefits). £4 off (6%) £60 /mo £64 Buy at EE UK





EE iPhone 13 mini deals







Smart Benefits offers are available for the most compact iPhone from the current flagship line, the iPhone 13 mini , as well.

iPhone 13 mini: get Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade included for 24 months with select plans As the Pro and the Pro Max, if you decide to go for the mini iPhone 13, you get Smart Benefits (depending on the tariff you choose). The Unlimited Data plan gives you 3 (or 1 for a bit cheaper) Smart Benefits to choose to make your iPhone experience even better. With the Unlimited plan with 3 Smart Benefits, you pay for the iPhone 13 mini a £30 upfront cost and £71monthly. £71 /mo Buy at EE UK





This article is regularly updated, so don't hesitate to check back later for new offers.





EE is one of the most expensive carriers in the UK (no sugarcoating here), and as you know, the iPhone 13 series is not at all cheap as the reigning iPhone flagship line. But that's where deals come in, and this article aims to help you find the best offer by EE in June 2022.EE sells the four iPhone 13 models from the family on monthly plans, so you will need a contract to get your new iPhone from the network provider. On top of EE's ultra-high mobile network speeds and reliability, you can get very cool Smart Benefits (in other words, extras) with the purchase of your iPhone 13 phone with the carrier (with select plans).So, without further ado, let's jump into what deals EE has going on right now for the iPhone 13 series.