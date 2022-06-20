Best EE iPhone 13 deals in June 2022
EE is one of the most expensive carriers in the UK (no sugarcoating here), and as you know, the iPhone 13 series is not at all cheap as the reigning iPhone flagship line. But that's where deals come in, and this article aims to help you find the best offer by EE in June 2022.
EE sells the four iPhone 13 models from the family on monthly plans, so you will need a contract to get your new iPhone from the network provider. On top of EE's ultra-high mobile network speeds and reliability, you can get very cool Smart Benefits (in other words, extras) with the purchase of your iPhone 13 phone with the carrier (with select plans).
Smart Benefits offers include subscriptions for Apple Music (usually worth £9.99 a month), Apple TV+ (usually worth £4.99 a month), Apple Arcade (worth £4.99). But you have more to choose from: you can also decide to go for Apple News+, BT Sport Ultimate if you're a sports fan, Roam Abroad if you travel a lot and Video Data Pass (which gives you access to Netflix, YouTube, BritBox and more).
Some of the plans for the standard iPhone 13 are currently discounted as well.
So, without further ado, let's jump into what deals EE has going on right now for the iPhone 13 series.
EE iPhone 13 Pro Max deals
Get awesome Smart Benefits in the form of Apple services (or you can choose BT Sport Ultimate, Roam Abroad, or Video Data Pass) with select plans. The Unlimited Data plan gives you 3 Smart Benefits, or you can get only 1 for a bit less money. On top of that, the 100, 40, 4GB plans give you 1 Smart Benefit to enjoy with your new iPhone 13 Pro Max.
EE iPhone 13 Pro deals
Adopters of the slightly smaller but not inferior iPhone 13 Pro also get to enjoy generous Smart Benefits with some plans. It all boils down to which service you are interested in (and of course, your budget). Check out the offer currently live at EE for the iPhone 13 Pro:
EE iPhone 13 deals
Right now, if you're going for the iPhone 13, you're in luck. Select EE plans are discounted for a limited time, so you can save up to £106. Basically, discounts are available for the 1GB plan, or the 4, 40, and Unlimited plans, and apply to your monthly bill that you need to pay for the iPhone:
EE iPhone 13 mini deals
Smart Benefits offers are available for the most compact iPhone from the current flagship line, the iPhone 13 mini, as well.
This article is regularly updated, so don't hesitate to check back later for new offers.
