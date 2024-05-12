Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

U.S. economy could be severely damaged if China takes control of TSMC says Commerce Secretary

By
0comments
U.S. economy could be severely damaged if China takes control of TSMC says Commerce Secretary
Back in December 2021, we told you that experts were concerned that a Chinese takeover of TSMC would send the world into disarray. Here we are, 28 months later, and this train of thought remains on the track. According to Tom's Hardware, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, during a House hearing, made it clear that the U.S. economy would be devastated if China were to invade Taiwan and take control of the world's largest foundry (which of course is TSMC).

The U.S., according to the Commerce Secretary, is more dependent on TSMC than any country should be on one individual company. The U.S. relies on TSMC for a stunning 92% of its leading-edge chips. While there are other foundries around the world, only TSMC and Samsung Foundry will be producing cutting-edge smartphone application processors using a 3nm process node this year.

U.S. production from TSMC&#039;s Arizona facilities will start next year - U.S. economy could be severely damaged if China takes control of TSMC says Commerce Secretary
U.S. production from TSMC's Arizona facilities will start next year

Raimondo wouldn't give her prediction about the likelihood of an invasion of Taiwan by China, but she did emphasize the serious impact such actions would bring. The U.S. would love to become more independent when it comes to the manufacturing of cutting-edge chips. Last month, the government announced a support package consisting of a $6.6 billion subsidy and up to $5 billion in low-interest loans all expected to help TSMC produce chips at the U.S. fabs it has built in Arizona.

TSMC itself has increased the dollar amount of its commitment to its U.S. fabs from $40 billion to $65 billion and the company will add a third manufacturing facility on U.S. soil that will open in 2030. The first of the plants to open in Arizona will be Fab 21 phase 1 which will start producing 4nm and 5nm chips in 2025. The second facility will be home to Fab 21 phase 2 and will manufacture 2nm chips starting in 2028. By the end of the decade, TSMC will start production at Fab 21 phase 3.

A few years ago a U.S. security publication said that if TSMC is seized by China, the U.S. military will destroy TSMC's Taiwan-based fabs to keep the advanced chip-making equipment out of China's hands. And while it sounds funny to say, Taiwan has said that in the event of a war with China, it will protect TSMC's facilities from an attack by the U.S.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images

Latest News

Google Wallet will soon stop working on these Android and Wear OS devices
Google Wallet will soon stop working on these Android and Wear OS devices
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Galaxy S25 Ultra chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Galaxy S25 Ultra chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget
At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless