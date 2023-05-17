Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Twitter reportedly acquires tech recruitment startup as first step to become "X, the everything app"

Apps
Twitter reportedly acquires tech recruitment startup as first step to become "X, the everything app"
Current, but outgoing, Twitter CEO and all around boss of the popular social network —Elon Musk —recently appointed a new CEO to take his place on Twitter while he takes on a different role within the company. However, as the new CEO isn't scheduled to start for the next few weeks, Elon has already begun to make moves in the direction that he wants to take the company in.

As reported by Axios, Twitter appears to have made its first acquisition in the form of the recruitment startup, Laskie. Laskie is a relatively unknown, two year old company, that focuses on matching candidates with tech jobs. Needless to say, this potential acquisition opens up a world of possibilities on how Twitter could emerge as a destination for job seekers.

Details, or even confirmation, of the acquisition are yet to be revealed. However, much speculation is already taking place on how owning a tech recruitment company could be an advantage to Twitter. One common thought is that Twitter could use its extensive user base and real-time communication capabilities to facilitate connections between job seekers and employers.

Currently, the crown in that space is held by LinkedIn, which is the world's largest professional network on the internet. However, Twitter's built-in networking capabilities can be a huge advantage for job seekers. The platform's ability to connect people across industries and geographies could help individuals expand their professional networks and tap into hidden job opportunities. Employers, on the other hand, can leverage Twitter's extensive reach to target a diverse pool of talent and discover candidates with unique skill sets.

It remains to be seen which steps will follow this reported acquisition, if confirmed. Musk has made his feelings clear on the fact that he wants to transform Twitter into "X, the everything app," and the world is very curious to see how exactly this will play out.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless