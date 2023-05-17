Twitter reportedly acquires tech recruitment startup as first step to become "X, the everything app"

Current, but outgoing, Twitter CEO and all around boss of the popular social network —Elon Musk — recently appointed a new CEO to take his place on Twitter while he takes on a different role within the company. However, as the new CEO isn't scheduled to start for the next few weeks, Elon has already begun to make moves in the direction that he wants to take the company in.





As reported by Axios , Twitter appears to have made its first acquisition in the form of the recruitment startup, Laskie. Laskie is a relatively unknown, two year old company, that focuses on matching candidates with tech jobs. Needless to say, this potential acquisition opens up a world of possibilities on how Twitter could emerge as a destination for job seekers.





Details, or even confirmation, of the acquisition are yet to be revealed. However, much speculation is already taking place on how owning a tech recruitment company could be an advantage to Twitter. One common thought is that Twitter could use its extensive user base and real-time communication capabilities to facilitate connections between job seekers and employers.





Currently, the crown in that space is held by LinkedIn, which is the world's largest professional network on the internet. However, Twitter's built-in networking capabilities can be a huge advantage for job seekers. The platform's ability to connect people across industries and geographies could help individuals expand their professional networks and tap into hidden job opportunities. Employers, on the other hand, can leverage Twitter's extensive reach to target a diverse pool of talent and discover candidates with unique skill sets.





It remains to be seen which steps will follow this reported acquisition, if confirmed. Musk has made his feelings clear on the fact that he wants to transform Twitter into "X, the everything app," and the world is very curious to see how exactly this will play out.