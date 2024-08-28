Total Wireless truly believes you'll kiss T-Mobile and its pre-paid firms goodbye with this deal





Verizon-owned Total Wireless which announced today a limited-time deal for current Metro, Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and T-Mobile customers. If you haven't figured it out, all of these companies are owned by









If you bring your own device (BYOD in the parlance of phone enthusiasts) and port over your number from a T-Mobile -owned pre-paid firm or from T-Mobile itself, you'll be eligible to receive unlimited 5G data on the Total 5G Unlimited plan for only $15 per month per line when switching two or more lines. This price is not only guaranteed for five years, it also includes all fees and taxes. We should point out that Total Wireless customers access Verizon 's award-winning 5G network.









Since Total Wireless and Visible are both owned by Verizon , both point out that Mint's deal undergoes a major metamorphosis after the deal expires after three months. As Visible pointed out about Mint Mobile's deal, "If you read the fine print, by month four, you'll be charged $120 per line if you sign up for their "unlimited" plan (which by the way, is actually a 40 GB data plan that then slows down)."



Total says, "With Total Wireless, our limited-time $15 per month, per line offer includes taxes and fees. Not to mention, customers get faster data that never slows them down, a five-year price guarantee, and a $200 Anniversary Credit towards any 5G phone after 12 monthly plan payments." The pre-paid wireless provider says, "By offering both Visible and Total Wireless at this $15/line/mo price point, with a five-year price guarantee, taxes and fees included, Verizon is reaching both single-line users and those looking for more than one line for their family."



