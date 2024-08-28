Total Wireless truly believes you'll kiss T-Mobile and its pre-paid firms goodbye with this deal
A price war has broken out in the budget pre-paid end of the wireless industry where companies like Mint Mobile and Visible have recently offered special deals with pricing as low as $15 per month per line. And Verizon-owned Visible, a digital carrier like Mint without any retail stores or reps, is allowing those who sign up for its deal to keep it for five years compared to only three months for Mint. Mint's deal is for Verizon and AT&T postpaid subscribers willing to port their numbers over to Mint. Visible's deal is offered only to T-Mobile postpaid subscribers who agree to port over their numbers to Visible.
Now a third pre-paid firm has entered this battle but we have to be honest with you. This is not a neutral country like Switzerland. Offering the new deal is Verizon-owned Total Wireless which announced today a limited-time deal for current Metro, Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and T-Mobile customers. If you haven't figured it out, all of these companies are owned by T-Mobile.
Unlike Visible and Mint Mobile, Total Wireless does have retail stores. | Image credit-Total Wireless
If you bring your own device (BYOD in the parlance of phone enthusiasts) and port over your number from a T-Mobile-owned pre-paid firm or from T-Mobile itself, you'll be eligible to receive unlimited 5G data on the Total 5G Unlimited plan for only $15 per month per line when switching two or more lines. This price is not only guaranteed for five years, it also includes all fees and taxes. We should point out that Total Wireless customers access Verizon's award-winning 5G network.
"We first launched the Visible single-line promo offer in response to Mint, but we’re not done. Now, in less than a week, we’re expanding that promotion using another amazing Verizon Value brand, Total Wireless, to include T-Mobile customers who need two or more lines so that they can also get in on this amazing offer that’s designed to provide exceptional value for their needs."-David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Value
Since Total Wireless and Visible are both owned by Verizon, both point out that Mint's deal undergoes a major metamorphosis after the deal expires after three months. As Visible pointed out about Mint Mobile's deal, "If you read the fine print, by month four, you'll be charged $120 per line if you sign up for their "unlimited" plan (which by the way, is actually a 40 GB data plan that then slows down)."
Total says, "With Total Wireless, our limited-time $15 per month, per line offer includes taxes and fees. Not to mention, customers get faster data that never slows them down, a five-year price guarantee, and a $200 Anniversary Credit towards any 5G phone after 12 monthly plan payments." The pre-paid wireless provider says, "By offering both Visible and Total Wireless at this $15/line/mo price point, with a five-year price guarantee, taxes and fees included, Verizon is reaching both single-line users and those looking for more than one line for their family."
To sign up for Total Wireless' deal tap on this link and use the code "BYEBYEMETRO," "BYEBYEMINT," or "BYEBYETMOBILE" depending on which wireless provider you're leaving for Total. Port in your phone number. If you subscribe to this deal while inside a Total Wireless store, the promotional pricing begins after the first month with standard pricing charged for that period.
