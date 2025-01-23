Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Start off the Galaxy S25 journey with the perfect protection and charging package: Torras Ostand and PolarCircle

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Articles
Start off the Galaxy S25 journey with the perfect protection and charging package: Torras Ostand and PolarCircle
This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!


The Samsung Galaxy S25 series are about to launch, and they are a collection of modern, beautiful, powerful smartphones. They are also a bit on the expensive side, and certainly worth handling with care. It’s a good idea to pick up at least one good case as soon as possible, maybe even a screen protector if you don’t trust your grip.

Thankfully, case maker Torras is all set with a variety of accessories for the new S25 series. And Torras cases are special because they usually integrate a 3-in-1 ring-shaped kickstand. It serves multiple purposes and easily retracts in the back when not needed.

Torras Ostand 360 Spin case




The Torras Ostand is the signature feature of Torras cases. It’s a ring-shaped kickstand, held by a sturdy, robust hinge. On the Torras Ostand 360 Spin, the base of the hinge also rotates freely. What this means is that you can prop up the Galaxy S25 at any angle and orientation as you need.

Torras has its own anti-shock airbags, the technology is called X-Shock. In case of an awkward drop, the phone is protected fully from each side. There’s also a raised lip around the camera lens and display — with only around 1.2 mm height, it’s enough to keep the screen from scraping against surfaces, but it also stays out of the way of gesture navigation.

The frame of the Ostand 360 Spin case is textured to provide superior grip. Also, this is one of the extra features of the O ring on the back. When you unfold it, you can hoop your fingers through it for an even more secure hold. Or, when both your hands are busy, you can still have the phone dangling off your fingers, ready to be used as soon as you put down the shopping bags.

Third feature of the Ostand ring — it’s lined with a strong magnet array, instantly making your Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Ultra compatible with magnetic Qi2 chargers (MagSafe), or other accessories like wallets and magnetic stands.

The Torras Ostand 360 Spin case is an all-in-one package — a kickstand, hands-free operation, protective corners, and a magnetic array. It can easily be your one-and-only Galaxy S25 Ultra case.

Shop Torras Ostand 360 for Galaxy S25


Torras GlassGo X




The GlassGo X is a screen protector package with a few points of value. Firstly, it’s a high-quality tempered glass with a 0.71 mm thickness, high transparency to let the Galaxy’s AMOLED screen to shine through, and its own layer of anti-fingerprint coating to stay pristine.

It’s also very easy to apply — with a plastic vat that fits around the phone perfectly, it locks the screen protector in place before application. The process has been optimized to make sure that you won’t get air bubbles, so that nightmare has been taken care of.

The screen protector goes edge-to-edge as far as possible to ensure it doesn’t clip the display image. However, it has still been designed to not disrupt the fitting of cases on the phone.

Recommended Stories

Shop Torras GlassGo X for Galaxy S25


PolarCircle Qi2 and MagSafe charger




The Torras PolarCircle wireless charger is something else, even at first glance. At its core, it’s a Qi2 charger — it will stick to any phone (or case) with a magnetic ring designed for MagSafe or Qi2, and deliver optimal power with perfect alignment of the charging coils.

Where the PolarCircle takes things to the next level is by keeping the phone extremely cool by charging. The charger itself has built-in TEC semiconductor cooling chips and more than 200 heat dissipation fins. All that makes it capable of reducing temperature while charging by up to 86°F (30°C).

This ensures that you get optimal charging at all times, prolongs battery life over the long term since it doesn’t heat up unnecessarily, and gives the phone that cool touch when you pick it up after charging.

To top it off, the PolarCircle charger has its own Ostand ring, so you can still prop up the Galaxy S25 and enjoy content or be on a video call while it’s charging and cooling the device! It is, of course, also compatible with any device that has a MagSafe ring on its back (or a case with internal MagSafe).

Shop PolarCircle Qi2 charger



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless