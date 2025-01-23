Start off the Galaxy S25 journey with the perfect protection and charging package: Torras Ostand and PolarCircle

This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







The Samsung Galaxy S25 series are about to launch, and they are a collection of modern, beautiful, powerful smartphones. They are also a bit on the expensive side, and certainly worth handling with care. It’s a good idea to pick up at least one good case as soon as possible, maybe even a screen protector if you don’t trust your grip.



Thankfully, case maker Torras is all set with a variety of accessories for the new S25 series. And Torras cases are special because they usually integrate a 3-in-1 ring-shaped kickstand. It serves multiple purposes and easily retracts in the back when not needed.



Torras Ostand 360 Spin case





The Torras Ostand is the signature feature of Torras cases. It’s a ring-shaped kickstand, held by a sturdy, robust hinge. On the Torras Ostand 360 Spin, the base of the hinge also rotates freely. What this means is that you can prop up the Galaxy S25 at any angle and orientation as you need.



Torras has its own anti-shock airbags, the technology is called X-Shock. In case of an awkward drop, the phone is protected fully from each side. There’s also a raised lip around the camera lens and display — with only around 1.2 mm height, it’s enough to keep the screen from scraping against surfaces, but it also stays out of the way of gesture navigation.



The frame of the Ostand 360 Spin case is textured to provide superior grip. Also, this is one of the extra features of the O ring on the back. When you unfold it, you can hoop your fingers through it for an even more secure hold. Or, when both your hands are busy, you can still have the phone dangling off your fingers, ready to be used as soon as you put down the shopping bags.



The Torras Ostand 360 Spin case is an all-in-one package — a kickstand, hands-free operation, protective corners, and a magnetic array. It can easily be your one-and-only Galaxy S25 Ultra case.



Shop Torras Ostand 360 for Galaxy S25

Torras GlassGo X





The GlassGo X is a screen protector package with a few points of value. Firstly, it’s a high-quality tempered glass with a 0.71 mm thickness, high transparency to let the Galaxy’s AMOLED screen to shine through, and its own layer of anti-fingerprint coating to stay pristine.



It’s also very easy to apply — with a plastic vat that fits around the phone perfectly, it locks the screen protector in place before application. The process has been optimized to make sure that you won’t get air bubbles, so that nightmare has been taken care of.



The screen protector goes edge-to-edge as far as possible to ensure it doesn’t clip the display image. However, it has still been designed to not disrupt the fitting of cases on the phone.



Recommended Stories Shop Torras GlassGo X for Galaxy S25

PolarCircle Qi2 and MagSafe charger





The Torras PolarCircle wireless charger is something else, even at first glance. At its core, it’s a Qi2 charger — it will stick to any phone (or case) with a magnetic ring designed for MagSafe or Qi2, and deliver optimal power with perfect alignment of the charging coils.



Where the PolarCircle takes things to the next level is by keeping the phone extremely cool by charging. The charger itself has built-in TEC semiconductor cooling chips and more than 200 heat dissipation fins. All that makes it capable of reducing temperature while charging by up to 86°F (30°C).



This ensures that you get optimal charging at all times, prolongs battery life over the long term since it doesn’t heat up unnecessarily, and gives the phone that cool touch when you pick it up after charging.



To top it off, the PolarCircle charger has its own Ostand ring, so you can still prop up the Galaxy S25 and enjoy content or be on a video call while it’s charging and cooling the device! It is, of course, also compatible with any device that has a MagSafe ring on its back (or a case with internal MagSafe).



