T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Last weekend, we told you that Verizon had posted a tweet from its customer service account with a simple workaround for those using a 5G enabled device with a rapidly draining battery. The nation's largest carrier said "Are you noticing that your battery life is draining faster than normal? One way to conserve battery life is to turn on LTE. Just go to Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data and tap LTE." While Verizon didn't exactly say the words "Turn off 5G," turning on LTE is equivalent to disabling support for 5G.
T-Mobile tells subscribers that to save battery life on their 5G phone they should turn off 5G and use 2G instead!
This morning, T-Mobile made some edits that removed the advice that said, "Toggle from 5G/LTE to 2G" and replaced it with, "Turn on Airplane Mode if traveling to an area without mobile signal or Wi-Fi." T-Mobile does plan on shutting its 2G network for good although that might not take place until 2022. If using 5G results in a battery drain on your phone, you can try other things first such as lowering the brightness of the screen and the amount of time the phone counts down before the screen turns off. If you're heading to an area without a cellular signal or Wi-Fi, turning on Airplane Mode should lower the demand for battery power. You might also want to uninstall apps that you are not using.
If you fail to see the irony in this, imagine a pharmaceutical company that advertises how its ibuprofen medication helps rid consumers of severe headaches only to discover that aligning the nearly invisible arrows on the child-proof label will give you a headache or make the one you're experiencing even worse. So the company recommends that you use its jellybeans instead. The latter, of course, doesn't require a child-proof safety opening, but it also won't rid you of a headache either just like using 2G won't be fast enough to run data over.
Let's hope that AT&T has the sense not to follow Verizon and T-Mobile down this rabbit hole.