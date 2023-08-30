T-Mobile starts selling Sonim’s flagship ultra-rugged phone, the XP10
Sonim XP10 is not really a new product for customers in the United States, but it’s definitely new for those who favor T-Mobile over any of the other carriers in the country. Sonim’s flagship rugged smartphone is already available at AT&T and Verizon, which makes T-Mobile only the third major carrier in the US to pick up the device.
The XP10 is certified to meet demanding military and industrial standards, including Class I-III, Division 2, and MIL-STD-810H, so it’s extremely resilient. The phone features pressure and puncture resistance, capable of withstanding up to one metric ton of pressure and impact energy of 4 joules on its protective outer shell.
Specs-wise, the XP10 is a bit disappointing. Yes, you’ll be getting this if you need a very sturdy communication device, but the hardware shouldn’t be so low-end. Anyway, Sonim’s rugged phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD).
It sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ display featuring Gorilla Glass Victus, a dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP), a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a decent 5,000 mAh battery.
Sadly, Sonim XP10 ships with Android 12 on board, but the manufacturer claims it will provide an Android 13 upgrade at some point in the future. At least you’ll be getting security updates every three months, so that’s something.
Specifically designed for businesses, the XP10 is one of the few rugged phones that offer 5G support. This means that it can be connected to T-Mobile’s blazing fast 5G network. In addition, the ultra-rugged phone supports T-Mobile Direct Connect Push-to-Talk service, allowing users to take advantage of the built-in loudspeakers for group communications.
The XP10 is certified to meet demanding military and industrial standards, including Class I-III, Division 2, and MIL-STD-810H, so it’s extremely resilient. The phone features pressure and puncture resistance, capable of withstanding up to one metric ton of pressure and impact energy of 4 joules on its protective outer shell.
Last but not least, Sonim XP10 has an IP68/69K rating, which makes it both waterproof and dustproof. Sonim offers a 3-year warranty at no additional cost, which is significantly more than competing devices in its class.
Specs-wise, the XP10 is a bit disappointing. Yes, you’ll be getting this if you need a very sturdy communication device, but the hardware shouldn’t be so low-end. Anyway, Sonim’s rugged phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD).
It sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ display featuring Gorilla Glass Victus, a dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP), a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a decent 5,000 mAh battery.
Sadly, Sonim XP10 ships with Android 12 on board, but the manufacturer claims it will provide an Android 13 upgrade at some point in the future. At least you’ll be getting security updates every three months, so that’s something.
Things that are NOT allowed: