Tinder wants your mom to know when and where you go on dates

The new Share My Date feature will be rolled out over the coming months. It'll be available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand. What do you think about it? Would you use it just to be extra safe? And since we're talking about it, can you share the weirdest Tinder date experience you've had?

According to Tinder, around 51 percent of users under 30 share date details with their friends, while 19 percent of users do so with their mom. The company wants to streamline the process with a new feature that will allow users to quickly and easily share details about their upcoming date through a single link.The new feature is called Share My Date, and it generates a link pointing to details about your planned date. These include the date, time, and location of the event, along with a picture of the person you're meeting and a link to their profile. You can also add personal notes, such as "this could be the one" or "call the police if I'm not back by 8 p.m."All (mom) jokes aside, this obviously aims to give Tinder users an extra layer of safety. It's good to let somebody know that you're going to meet a stranger. For the players out there, there's no limit on the number of shareable URLs you can create with the new feature, and you can set these in the app up to 30 days in advance.