TikTok launches new standalone app for content creators

TikTok may have a big issue in the United States, but that doesn’t mean the company dropped the ball on development. The social network giant recently introduced an important tool to help content creators better manage their accounts, TikTok Studio.

The new creation and management tool released by TikTok includes a plethora of tools that can be used to create, edit, upload, manage, and analyze an account and content performance.

More importantly, everything that TikTok Studio has to offer is completely free and designed to efficiently streamline content workflow. Creators can simply use their TikTok account to log in or sign up, and then upload, film, edit, and post to TikTok directly from Studio.



Additionally, TikTok creators can use various tools like auto caption, photo editor, and autocut to polish their content with high accuracy. Besides that, creators can review and manage their published and scheduled posts, as well as manage and interact with comments with the option to filter and search for specific comments.

It’s important to mention that TikTok Studio is only available to creators who are 18 years or older. Also, the company announced that Studio will replace Creator tools within TikTok app as well as the Creator Center webapp. Still, TikTok creators can continue to access the full suite of tools and resources by visiting the new app’s website on desktop web browser.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

