See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

TikTok owner launches its first earbuds, which double as your personal audio assistant

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Wearables Audio
A woman wearing ByteDance earbuds Ola Friend.
TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is diving headfirst into artificial intelligence, just like many other tech and social media giants these days. How is it doing it? It is not only cutting hundreds of jobs to shift towards AI but also ramping up its efforts in AI wearables.

Ola Friend earbuds link up with the company's generative AI assistant


A recent report shows that ByteDance is stepping deeper into hardware by launching its first pair of earbuds. The TikTok parent company's Ola Friend buds will be exclusive to China for the time being. These earbuds connect to the company's generative AI assistant, Doubao, which happens to be the most popular GenAI app in China, boasting 47 million monthly active users.

The new earbuds allow users to chat directly with ByteDance's GenAI chatbot without having to pick up their smartphones. Basically, the open-ear Ola Friend buds are crafted to act as a personal audio assistant for various situations – whether you're traveling, practicing English, enjoying some music, or just want some company.

To unlock all the features of the Ola Friend earbuds, users need to install the Doubao mobile app. Once you've got the app on your smartphone and connected to the earbuds, you can wake up ByteDance's chatbot by simply saying, "Doubao Doubao."



Each earbud weighs just 6.6 grams and is available in four colors:

  • Purple
  • Silver
  • Black
  • White

With a price tag of 1,199 yuan (about $170 when directly converted), the earbuds are slated to start shipping on October 17. As for when they might make their way to international markets, that's still up in the air.

The launch of the Ola Friend earbuds comes on the heels of ByteDance finalizing its acquisition of Oladance, a company known for its wearable audio gear, earlier this year.

I think it makes sense for ByteDance to dive into the AI wearable scene. Other tech giants and start-ups are also jumping on the GenAI bandwagon, hoping that advancements in AI tech will breathe new life into wearables.

For instance, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been zeroing in on smart glasses. Meanwhile, a few start-ups are getting creative with unique form factors, like Rabbit's compact R1 device and Humane's AI Pin. However, these unconventional options haven't exactly taken off since their debut.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless