Three UK releases its financial report for Q3 2022
We recently reported that UK carrier Virgin Media O2 released its financial report for Q3 2022, showing its growth for that period. And now, it looks like Three has done the same. Furthermore, to better display its growth over one year, the carrier compared its Q3 2022 and Q3 2021 results in a recent article on its site.
Speaking of customer growth, Three's active customer base increased by 7%, or nearly 700,000 people, in one year. In 2021 its clients were 9.6m, and now they are 10.3m. Furthermore, its customers with contracts grew by 5%. Last year, they were 8m, and now they are 8.3m. According to the carrier, the rise is primarily driven by its B2B and SMARTY services.
As we can see from the report, Three's total revenue grew by 7%. In Q3 2021, its income was £614 million, and now it is £656 million. Also, the carrier has an 11% margin increase. In 2021, it was £358m, and now it's £396m. According to the mobile operator, this is a result of its customer growth and supporting initiatives.
Speaking of customer growth, Three's active customer base increased by 7%, or nearly 700,000 people, in one year. In 2021 its clients were 9.6m, and now they are 10.3m. Furthermore, its customers with contracts grew by 5%. Last year, they were 8m, and now they are 8.3m. According to the carrier, the rise is primarily driven by its B2B and SMARTY services.
If you want to buy a phone from Three, you should definitely check out our best Three phone deals. And if you want to purchase your new handset from another carrier, feel free to see our best Vodafone phone deals, best EE phone deals, top O2 phone deals, and best Virgin Media phone deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: