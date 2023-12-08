Threads by Instagram set to launch in Europe on December 14th

After months of anticipation, Meta's Twitter/X competitor app, Threads, is finally set to launch in the European Union on December 14th, 2023. While an official announcement has yet to be made, a hidden countdown timer on the Threads website points towards the imminent arrival.





With just under six days remaining, the clock is ticking for this exciting expansion. The countdown timer is quite similar to the one used for the app's initial launch in July. Notably, this timer is only visible to users in regions where Threads is not yet available.





Credit: Phone Arena







Credit: Phone Arena

As reported by



Despite the initial delays, the countdown is finally ticking, and European Instagram users can soon experience Threads' unique social networking features firsthand. Whether you're looking for an alternative to Twitter/X, or just another way to keep up with your friends and what's going on in the world, Threads has so far been a promising option. If you are in the E.U., keep your eyes peeled for the official announcement and get ready to join the Threads conversation on December 14th. As reported by The Verge , the journey to Threads' European debut hasn't been entirely smooth. Citing "upcoming regulatory uncertainty," Meta spokesperson Christine Pai hinted at the potential impact of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This legislation, designed to curb the power of tech giants like Meta, Microsoft, and Apple, imposes stricter rules regarding user consent and data protection. While Meta has officially been designated a "platform gatekeeper" under the DMA, it remains unclear what specific changes, if any, have been made to the Threads app for the EU launch to comply with these regulations.Despite the initial delays, the countdown is finally ticking, and European Instagram users can soon experience Threads' unique social networking features firsthand. Whether you're looking for an alternative to Twitter/X, or just another way to keep up with your friends and what's going on in the world, Threads has so far been a promising option. If you are in the E.U., keep your eyes peeled for the official announcement and get ready to join the Threads conversation on December 14th.

If you're eager to get in on the action, there's another clue waiting for you within the Instagram app itself. Searching for the term "ticket" unlocks a digital invitation to Threads, complete with a scannable QR code and a personalized launch time depending on your location.