Threads for Web begins to roll out for users

Apps
After teasing a web based version of Threads, the recently unveiled social media app positioned to compete with X (formerly known as Twitter), Meta has finally followed through and delivered on its promise today. As of this afternoon, Threads is now officially available to be used via your favorite browser.



The web based version is available by navigating to threads.net and logging in with your Instagram account. Once logged in, you'll be able to add photos and videos to your posts, reply and repost, search for profiles and view your own, and see your notifications. It looks pretty much just as the web viewer version of the app did, which looks exactly like the app, except you can now perform more tasks.

Source - Threads

If you are into creating a separate web app and not just having your Threads displayed in a browser tab, you'll be happy to know that Threads on Chrome will prompt you to create a PWA (Progressive Web App) so you can load the app in a separate window. This is important because the app's biggest competitor, X (formerly known as Twitter), does offer this functionality as well.

However, the web app does not offer every single one of the features that the iOS and Android app does. While you can do most of the things you would normally do within the app, the web version does lack mobile features that the company states it is working on. One that was obvious to me right away is the lack of browser notifications on posts.

As barebones as it is at the moment, the app does feel smooth running in my browser and the features currently offered are sufficient and work well enough for a version one effort. There is even a toggle on the bottom left to switch between the "For You" and "Following" feeds.

