This upcoming Android feature will track everything – and you'll actually want it to
Up Next:
Google is set to launch Android 16 next month and with its release fast approaching, we've already seen multiple beta versions of the OS, all pointing to one key focus: security.
In addition to a powerful anti-theft feature and the upcoming Advanced Protection Mode, Android 16 seems to have another major security addition in the works – an Intrusion Detection system.
Apparently, the Intrusion Detection system will maintain a private, encrypted log of system and network activities, which can be reviewed by users if any suspicious behavior is detected.
And since some of this data is sensitive, it is worth noting that the log is end-to-end encrypted and stored securely on a "private and encrypted" Google Drive. Only the user, through their Google account password and device lock screen, can decrypt it.
At the moment, this feature is likely exclusive to Android 16 and won't be available on older versions of Android. Still, it could make a big difference for anyone worried about device security – especially if you are in a field that requires heightened confidentiality.
And this new feature might even help Android win over users who typically view it as the less secure option compared to iOS.
While iOS is known for its strong security and offers many privacy protections, it doesn't have a built-in feature like Android's "Intrusion Detection system," with its detailed, encrypted logging and easy access. Instead, iOS focuses on a combination of security architecture, privacy controls and technical logging mainly for developers and advanced users.
In addition to a powerful anti-theft feature and the upcoming Advanced Protection Mode, Android 16 seems to have another major security addition in the works – an Intrusion Detection system.
A new report revealed strings in a beta version of Google Play Services (version 25.18.31) referring to this new feature. While this isn't the first time the term "Intrusion Detection" has popped up, these new details give us a clearer picture of what is coming.
Apparently, the Intrusion Detection system will maintain a private, encrypted log of system and network activities, which can be reviewed by users if any suspicious behavior is detected.
The log will track sensitive activities like USB events, app installs, Bluetooth connections, lock screen activity, Wi-Fi connections and browsing history.
And since some of this data is sensitive, it is worth noting that the log is end-to-end encrypted and stored securely on a "private and encrypted" Google Drive. Only the user, through their Google account password and device lock screen, can decrypt it.
Pixel 9 will be one of the first to receive the stable Android 16 update. | Image credit – PhoneArena
At the moment, this feature is likely exclusive to Android 16 and won't be available on older versions of Android. Still, it could make a big difference for anyone worried about device security – especially if you are in a field that requires heightened confidentiality.
And this new feature might even help Android win over users who typically view it as the less secure option compared to iOS.
While iOS is known for its strong security and offers many privacy protections, it doesn't have a built-in feature like Android's "Intrusion Detection system," with its detailed, encrypted logging and easy access. Instead, iOS focuses on a combination of security architecture, privacy controls and technical logging mainly for developers and advanced users.
Things that are NOT allowed: