Start your holiday shopping now for your device loving friends with this very useful accessory

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 05, 2020, 2:00 AM
Start your holiday shopping now for your device loving friends with this very useful accessory
With just eight hours to go before it graduates from its successful Kickstarter campaign, Lauco's Wireless Charging Hub is still available at pre-retail prices. It's not too early to start your holiday shopping now, and the manufacturer calls this the smallest such hub featuring 100W USB-C charging and 15W Qi wireless charging (hiked from 10W after more than $350K was raised). A 2mm non-slip silicone pad has been added to the design on both the left and right sides of the hub.

There are two different variants available, an 8-in-1 model and a 12-in-1-model. With its small size, this accessory could make a great holiday gift for your device-loving friend who could use such a product to charge many of his devices at the same time. And with the diminutive size of the hubs, they can be easily carried everywhere the user needs to go. 


With time running down before it disappears from Kickstarter, a pledge of $79 or more will secure the 8-in-1 model at a 35% savings. In the box is the hub, a Type-C cable, a drawstring case and the user manual. Shipping will start later this month. The Wireless Charging Hubs include the following ports:

  • USB-C PD 100W
  • HDMI 4K@60HZ
  • USB-C 3.0 5Gbps
  • USB-C 3.0 5Gbps
  • USB-A 3.0 5Gbps
  • SD 3.0 UHS-I
  • microSD UHS-I
  • Wireless Charger 15W
For the 12-in-1 model add a second HDMI port, two additional USB-A ports and an Ethernet RJ45 1Gbps.






