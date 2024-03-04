These are the Oppo devices that will be receiving ColorOS 14 in March





This month's list is pretty much identical to last month's , making this month's updates a continuation of the process that already began last month. A wide range of Oppo smartphones will receive the ColorOS 14 update in March if they haven't ready received it. Here's a quick rundown of the models on the list:





Find X Series : Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Find N2 Flip, Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X3 Pro

: Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Find N2 Flip, Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X3 Pro Reno Series : Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, Reno10 5G, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno8, Reno8 T 5G, Reno8 T, Reno7

: Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, Reno10 5G, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno8, Reno8 T 5G, Reno8 T, Reno7 F Series : F23 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro

: F23 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro K Series : K10 5G

: K10 5G A Series : A98 5G, A78 5G, A77 5G, A77s, A77, A57, A58 (India), A38 (India), A18 (India)

In addition to the above, the Oppo A78 will now eligible for the closed beta version of the OS in India, though that won't happen until after March 19th. For the rest of the devices on the list, updates might arrive at different times based on your device and region.





Oppo's ColorOS 14 update is set to offer significant upgrades associated with Android 14 , such as enhanced performance, improved battery life, smart features (such as smart home controls and productivity tools) and a refreshed visual aesthetic. If your device is slated to receive the update and you did not receive it last month, you should definitely check manually, as the rollout is being rolled out throughout the month. Just remember to back up your data before installing any major software update, as this helps safeguard your information in case anything unexpected happens.