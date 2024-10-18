See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The OnePlus 13 will dominate this January | PA Show E22

Apple has just announced the iPad mini 7, but what we're looking forward to is the introduction of the OnePlus 13 in a month or so. First in China, then globally, the next OnePlus flagship is set to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a humongous 6000 mAh battery, super-fast charging, very robust IP69 rating and a renewed design.

The good news is the $800 price is not expected to rise, so if everything we're currently expecting comes true, the OnePlus 13 will surely be a tough nut to crack for the Galaxy S25 this coming January. Watch the video below for an extremely detailed breakdown of everything we expect from the OnePlus 13!

Aside from our journey into the land of flagships, Vic is introducing us to the latest super-budget handset from Samsung, the Galaxy A16. Believe it or not, this $200 phone might actually punch way above its weight, despite its super-low price.

Watch this week's episode of the PhoneArena show to learn more about one of the new heavyweights on the horizon, as well as one of to most cost-efficient offerings around!
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

