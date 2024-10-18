The OnePlus 13 will dominate this January | PA Show E22
Apple has just announced the iPad mini 7, but what we're looking forward to is the introduction of the OnePlus 13 in a month or so. First in China, then globally, the next OnePlus flagship is set to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a humongous 6000 mAh battery, super-fast charging, very robust IP69 rating and a renewed design.
The good news is the $800 price is not expected to rise, so if everything we're currently expecting comes true, the OnePlus 13 will surely be a tough nut to crack for the Galaxy S25 this coming January. Watch the video below for an extremely detailed breakdown of everything we expect from the OnePlus 13!
HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E22:
Aside from our journey into the land of flagships, Vic is introducing us to the latest super-budget handset from Samsung, the Galaxy A16. Believe it or not, this $200 phone might actually punch way above its weight, despite its super-low price.
Watch this week's episode of the PhoneArena show to learn more about one of the new heavyweights on the horizon, as well as one of to most cost-efficient offerings around!
Things that are NOT allowed: