The Galaxy S25 Ultra video leak | PA Show E28

Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has officially leaked in video form, showcasing its seriously redesigned body!

The video, which appears to be authentic, confirms some of the hottest rumors around the design of the S25 Ultra: the body has brand new rounded corners, and a flat aluminum frame – a significant departure from the current Ultra design. What's more, we can clearly see the flat front and back glass panels.

We can't see this in the video, but the rumor is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's dimensions are slightly modified. The phone is expected to become a bit taller, but also narrower and thinner in comparison with the S24 Ultra.

Speaking of the dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen will measure 6.8 inches, just like its predecessors.

Some specs details that have also become solidly rumored include the brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (possible in an upgraded For Galaxy version), as well as the battery capacity and charging speeds, which are all expected to remain the same. In other words, that means a 5000mAh battery,  with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Nothing to write home about.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

