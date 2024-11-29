The Galaxy S25 Ultra video leak | PA Show E28
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has officially leaked in video form, showcasing its seriously redesigned body!
The video, which appears to be authentic, confirms some of the hottest rumors around the design of the S25 Ultra: the body has brand new rounded corners, and a flat aluminum frame – a significant departure from the current Ultra design. What's more, we can clearly see the flat front and back glass panels.
HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E28:
We can't see this in the video, but the rumor is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's dimensions are slightly modified. The phone is expected to become a bit taller, but also narrower and thinner in comparison with the S24 Ultra.
Speaking of the dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen will measure 6.8 inches, just like its predecessors.
Some specs details that have also become solidly rumored include the brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (possible in an upgraded For Galaxy version), as well as the battery capacity and charging speeds, which are all expected to remain the same. In other words, that means a 5000mAh battery, with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Nothing to write home about.
Thankfully, we also know the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and the other S25 modes) will be debuting a brand new version of Samsung's custom Android software – One UI 7. Some key improvements in this iteration are a redesigned notification shade with quick toggles, which look and feel a lot more like the iOS control center. Here is the leaked One UI 7 video where you can see some of the new, smoother animations:
