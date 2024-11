The Galaxy S25 Ultra video leak | PA Show E28

Galaxy S25 Ultra

We can't see this in the video, but the rumor is that the's dimensions are slightly modified. The phone is expected to become a bit taller, but also narrower and thinner in comparison with the S24 Ultra.Speaking of the dimensions, the's screen will measure 6.8 inches, just like its predecessors.Some specs details that have also become solidly rumored include the brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (possible in an upgraded For Galaxy version), as well as the battery capacity and charging speeds, which are all expected to remain the same. In other words, that means a 5000mAh battery, with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Nothing to write home about.Thankfully, we also know the(and the other S25 modes) will be debuting a brand new version of Samsung's custom Android software – One UI 7 . Some key improvements in this iteration are a redesigned notification shade with quick toggles, which look and feel a lot more like the iOS control center. Here is the leakedvideo where you can see some of the new, smoother animations: