The Galaxy S22 series is getting some new camera features and improvements soon









Something that Samsung will really improve with its new update for the Galaxy S22 series is the built-in QR scanner. After updating your Galaxy S22 phone, you will notice that the scanning area is now bigger, and the scanning process is faster. Something that Samsung will really improve with its new update for the Galaxy S22 series is the built-in QR scanner. After updating your Galaxy S22 phone, you will notice that the scanning area is now bigger, and the scanning process is faster.









In addition, the tech giant has fixed an issue where your phone doesn't automatically scan the code when it detects that the object in front of the camera is a document. Furthermore, if you have closed the scan result, you will be able to perform a new scan manually just by tapping the screen of your Galaxy S22 phone.







Other things that Samsung has improved with its new S22 camera update are the AI engine and memory usage in the Photo, Night, and Video modes. The tech giant has also enhanced the HDR performance and color quality in Photo mode and the video stabilization and image quality when recording clips.



In June 2022, Samsung enhanced the natural sharpness and contrast of the wide-angle cameras of all S22 phones, and now these improvements are coming to their telephoto and ultrawide shooters as well. Also, Night mode now has improved colors and exposure, and Samsung stated that it will soon improve the camera performance in ultra-low-light conditions as well.