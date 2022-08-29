The Galaxy S22 series is getting some new camera features and improvements soon
It looks like Samsung is readying a new update for the Galaxy S22 series, which, as the company announced in its Korean community forum, will improve the cameras of the latest phones from the Galaxy S series and add a few new features.
After the update, your Galaxy S22 phone will have the ability to capture hyperlapse videos using its 3x telephoto camera. Furthermore, Samsung stated that it is currently developing an "Astro Hyperlapse" mode, which will let you make even more creative night sky time-lapses. However, this new feature won't come now, but Samsung stated that it will be available soon.
Something that Samsung will really improve with its new update for the Galaxy S22 series is the built-in QR scanner. After updating your Galaxy S22 phone, you will notice that the scanning area is now bigger, and the scanning process is faster.
Other things that Samsung has improved with its new S22 camera update are the AI engine and memory usage in the Photo, Night, and Video modes. The tech giant has also enhanced the HDR performance and color quality in Photo mode and the video stabilization and image quality when recording clips.
In addition, the tech giant has fixed an issue where your phone doesn't automatically scan the code when it detects that the object in front of the camera is a document. Furthermore, if you have closed the scan result, you will be able to perform a new scan manually just by tapping the screen of your Galaxy S22 phone.
In June 2022, Samsung enhanced the natural sharpness and contrast of the wide-angle cameras of all S22 phones, and now these improvements are coming to their telephoto and ultrawide shooters as well. Also, Night mode now has improved colors and exposure, and Samsung stated that it will soon improve the camera performance in ultra-low-light conditions as well.
