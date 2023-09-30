New Elder Scrolls game makes surprise debut on Android
The next big Elder Scrolls game is still several years away according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, but that doesn’t mean that fans of the series won’t be getting any new content during this time.
Players who are really into Bethesda’s legendary franchise will always have The Elder Scrolls Online, a game that’s getting regular expansions every year. Apart from that, Bethesda silently released an Elder Scrolls mobile game, which is only available on Android right now.
Anyway, judging by the description and screenshots of the game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles features a similar gameplay formula as Fallout: Shelter. The latter has been a pretty successful mobile title for Bethesda, at least at launch.
Dubbed, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, the game is currently in early access, which might be the reason Bethesda didn’t release it on iPhones/iPads as well. We don’t see Bethesda missing the opportunity to make another Elder Scrolls game available on iOS for whatever reason.
Here is a little bit of the blurb from the Google Play Store: “Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!”
The game will allow players to create heroes, gear them up and then send them into battle to collect loot. You’ll be able to train your subjects, name heirs, and expand your kingdom.
Although the game is listed on the Google Play Store, it doesn’t show in all countries. Also, it’s no longer available for download, which means the early access slots filled up pretty fast.
That being said, if you’re really into Elder Scrolls, it’s worth checking this later on, as Bethesda might open more slots for players who wish to help shape up the mobile game while it’s still in development.
