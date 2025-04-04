Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Kiss your dirt cheap Temu and Shein orders goodbye, Trump's tariffs hit hard

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A woman looking at her phone.
Are you Temu-obsessed? Do you have a secret drawer – or even better, a secret wardrobe – full of Shein stuff? It's not out of the question that you do, since many people are avid Temu and Shein buyers.

The extremely popular apps for dirt cheap items could get a cold shower from Trump (with love): his tariffs and changes could make it so that Temu and Shein prices rise as much as 30%, a new report reads.

According to a report by House Republicans, nearly half of all "de minimis" shipments to the US originate in China. Of those, a solid third are Temu and Shein packages. "De minimis" (from Latin: something insignificant, too small) was a rule passed by Congress many decades ago that allows goods worth $800 or less to be shipped or brought to the US without import taxes.

President Trump repealed this tax loophole on cheap imports right after he announced his hardcore tariffs on most US trading partners.

This is what Temu and Shein have been thriving off of – if a large US-based store orders 5,000 pairs of jeans from China, it will pay import taxes. These taxes will then translate to you, the end user.

However, if you order a pair of jeans (that's under $800) from China, you'll get it with no import taxes. Sweet.



Amazon could be the other big player that's hit by Trump's tariffs and taxes tornado. The e-commerce giant announced the Haul platform that also sells cheap goods from China (a Temu sibling, if you like).

Actually, Trump had scrapped the exemption in February, but the sudden change overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection and led the US Postal Service to temporarily halt shipments from China and Hong Kong. The exemption was quickly reinstated to give the Commerce Department time to develop a system to properly collect the tariffs.

Now, the White House says those systems are in place, and low-value imports will face a new duty: either 30% of the item's value or a flat $25 fee — increasing to $50 per item after June 1.

Companies like Shein and Temu have potentially avoided billions in tariffs. Since 2015, the low-cost items imports have jumped from around $139 million to over $1.36 billion annually by 2024 – totaling roughly $66 billion, according to estimates from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet
Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet
Google Messages beta hints at long-overdue typing upgrade
Google Messages beta hints at long-overdue typing upgrade
Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker
Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker
It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount
It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless