Kiss your dirt cheap Temu and Shein orders goodbye, Trump's tariffs hit hard
Are you Temu-obsessed? Do you have a secret drawer – or even better, a secret wardrobe – full of Shein stuff? It's not out of the question that you do, since many people are avid Temu and Shein buyers.
The extremely popular apps for dirt cheap items could get a cold shower from Trump (with love): his tariffs and changes could make it so that Temu and Shein prices rise as much as 30%, a new report reads.
President Trump repealed this tax loophole on cheap imports right after he announced his hardcore tariffs on most US trading partners.
However, if you order a pair of jeans (that's under $800) from China, you'll get it with no import taxes. Sweet.
Amazon could be the other big player that's hit by Trump's tariffs and taxes tornado. The e-commerce giant announced the Haul platform that also sells cheap goods from China (a Temu sibling, if you like).
Actually, Trump had scrapped the exemption in February, but the sudden change overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection and led the US Postal Service to temporarily halt shipments from China and Hong Kong. The exemption was quickly reinstated to give the Commerce Department time to develop a system to properly collect the tariffs.
Now, the White House says those systems are in place, and low-value imports will face a new duty: either 30% of the item's value or a flat $25 fee — increasing to $50 per item after June 1.
Companies like Shein and Temu have potentially avoided billions in tariffs. Since 2015, the low-cost items imports have jumped from around $139 million to over $1.36 billion annually by 2024 – totaling roughly $66 billion, according to estimates from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
