Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Teen hacks telecom networks to send millions of phishing texts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
AT&T logo on a sign
A 19 year old named Remington Ogletree breached two unnamed telecom firms and a U.S. financial institution to cause $4 million in damage. Ogletree is said to have worked with a hacker group that goes by the name Scattered Spider. This group has also been known for previous attacks on Coinbase, Riot Games Inc. and MGM Resorts International amidst others.

Ogletree made use of his access to telecom networks to send out phishing links to millions of users in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency. He also had access to incoming and outgoing calls and texts of various targets.

The case against Ogletree has only now been made public by the authorities. He had been at this for quite some time and sent 8.5 million texts across a European country back in October of 2023. These texts were disguised as messages from a cryptocurrency exchange or video game company.

Ogletree was also able to trick 12 employees working at a U.S. financial institution to give him access to their accounts which he used to steal sensitive data. Clearly this guy had the charisma to back up his brains.

Ogletree isn’t the only one interested in these telecom companies. | Image credit — Bloomberg - Teen hacks telecom networks to send millions of phishing texts
Ogletree isn’t the only one interested in these telecom companies. | Image credit — Bloomberg

This is far from the only attack on telecom firms in recent times. The biggest incident — that we know of — is Chinese hackers gaining access to multiple U.S. telecom networks. These hackers were able to access a ton of confidential data and even tried to spy on politicians and government officials, something they succeeded at doing even if partially.

Furthermore, US officials say that these hackers are still inside telecom networks and no one knows how long it will take to find and evict them. T-Mobile claimed that the Chinese hackers were not able to impact its systems and that the company even kicked suspicious agents off of its network.

While the names of the two breached telecom networks are being kept under wraps for now we’ll likely hear more about this when the case is settled. The Ogletree ordeal only further showcases how easy it can be for some people to gain unauthorized access to telecom companies.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless