TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
TCL has been synonym with affordability when it comes to smartphones almost forever. The handset manufacturer has a massive lineup of mid- and low-tier devices that have been picked up by many carriers in the United States.
If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that costs less than $200, we have the perfect deal for you, one that doesn’t require any trade-ins or a long-term contract. TCL is running a back-to-school promotion on Amazon (and its official website), so for a limited time, customers can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of mid- and entry-level phones.
If you don’t mind making your purchase through TCL’s official website, you’ll save 30 percent on any of these phones and tablets: TCL 40 XL, TCL 30 5G, TCL 30 Z, TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20 SE, TCL 20 S, TCL Tab 8 Wi-Fi, TCL Tab Max, and TCL Tab 10S.
On the other hand, Amazon offers slightly smaller discounts on a trio of smartphones: TCL 30 Z, TCL 40 XL, and TCL 30 5G. The cheapest is the TCL 30 Z, which gets a 23 percent discount. The phone is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon LTE networks, but will not support any CDMA carriers.
Next in line we have the TCL 40 XL, which works with most major US carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Also, TCL mentions that the phone will support a plethora of smaller carriers like Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, Ultra Mobile, Boost Infinite, Xfinity, and many more.
Finally, TCL 30 5G is 20 percent off at Amazon, and while the phone supports Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T, it will not work on AT&T’s 5G network. All the deals on Amazon and TCL’s official website will remain available until September 10.
All TCL’s phones that are part of the promotion come unlocked, but many of them aren’t compatible with CDMA carriers. On the bright side, most of the phones will work on any of the three major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
