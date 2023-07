TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones

TCL has been synonym with affordability when it comes to smartphones almost forever. The handset manufacturer has a massive lineup of mid- and low-tier devices that have been picked up by many carriers in the United States.If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that costs less than $200, we have the perfect deal for you, one that doesn’t require any trade-ins or a long-term contract. TCL is running a back-to-school promotion on Amazon (and its official website), so for a limited time, customers can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of mid- and entry-level phones.All TCL’s phones that are part of the promotion come unlocked, but many of them aren’t compatible with CDMA carriers. On the bright side, most of the phones will work on any of the three major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.