Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
T-Mobile Samsung Android 5G

Check out T-Mobile's unboxing video for the affordable Galaxy A51 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 21, 2020, 12:46 AM
Check out T-Mobile's unboxing video for the affordable Galaxy A51 5G
Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G launched on T-Mobile bringing 5G to the masses. The phone is priced at $504 or you can make 24 monthly payments of $21. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400, That works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9. The tall and thin screen delivers a nice cinematic effect when streaming movies and television shows in landscape mode, and the Infinity-O display means that the device has a punch-hole selfie snapper.

T-Mobile today released an unboxing video for the Galaxy A51 5G that right off the bat calls it "affordable." There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Samsung Exynos 980 SoC is found under the hood paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The video points out the quad-camera setup (or three cameras and a depth sensor) includes a 48MP Main camera, a12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 5MP Macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The aforementioned front-facing punch-hole selfie snapper weighs in at 32MP.


Inside the box, besides the phone, is a 25W fast charger for the handset's 4500mAh battery, and a Type-C cable. Android 10 is pre-installed and yes Virginia, the Galaxy A51 5G does have a 3.5mm earphone jack onboard.

No, the carrier's content director Des Brown does not appear on the video, and the phone isn't being taken on a long road trip or being loaded in a slingshot and aimed at the moon. But what T-Mobile's unboxing reveals is another value-rich Galaxy A handset with 5G support that is reasonably priced at a time when many Americans remain out of work.

Related phones

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
$430 $550
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Dear phone makers, STOP putting macro cameras on phones
Popular stories
Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon
Popular stories
Here's when the Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) could be announced

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless