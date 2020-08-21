Check out T-Mobile's unboxing video for the affordable Galaxy A51 5G
Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G launched on T-Mobile bringing 5G to the masses. The phone is priced at $504 or you can make 24 monthly payments of $21. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400, That works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9. The tall and thin screen delivers a nice cinematic effect when streaming movies and television shows in landscape mode, and the Infinity-O display means that the device has a punch-hole selfie snapper.
Inside the box, besides the phone, is a 25W fast charger for the handset's 4500mAh battery, and a Type-C cable. Android 10 is pre-installed and yes Virginia, the Galaxy A51 5G does have a 3.5mm earphone jack onboard.
No, the carrier's content director Des Brown does not appear on the video, and the phone isn't being taken on a long road trip or being loaded in a slingshot and aimed at the moon. But what T-Mobile's unboxing reveals is another value-rich Galaxy A handset with 5G support that is reasonably priced at a time when many Americans remain out of work.