For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut

Last November T-Mobile introduced the Un-carrier On , a suitcase full of features compared with your ordinary carry on luggage. Created in partnership with Samsara Luggage, the Un-carrier On includes multiple ways to make sure that your mobile devices have batteries filled to the brim with energy. It provides wireless charging capabilities and comes with a removable power bank that uses Power Delivery (PD) charging.









The suitcase also features an Apple AirTag that will allow users to know where their belongings are. And the suitcase has a flat top so that it can be used as a workstation before you board your flight. The magenta-colored travel accessory was originally priced at $325 but from now through July 3rd, you can pick up the Un-carrier On for only $150. That works out to a price reduction of $175 dollars.





The deal can be found in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app which can be installed on your iPhone ( tap this link ) or on your Android device ( press on this link ). Once the app is installed, click the "shop now" button and follow the prompts. Besides offering the Un-carrier On, T-Mobile subscribers on one of the carrier's Go5G plans get some perks related to air travel such as free Wi-Fi on flights offered by the largest U.S. airlines. In addition, Go5G customers have access to free high-speed data in more than 215 countries and destinations around the world.





Back in November, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert commented on the Un-carrier On. He said, "Why is T-Mobile, a wireless provider, launching a suitcase? Well, we’re the Un-carrier—and travel is kind of our bag. So we made one. A bag. An actual bag. T-Mobile customers are already covered with the best travel benefits, keeping them connected in America's skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond. But in true Un-carrier fashion, we didn’t stop there. We made a smart suitcase to keep your belongings covered, too. Literally."



