For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
4
Last November T-Mobile introduced the Un-carrier On, a suitcase full of features compared with your ordinary carry on luggage. Created in partnership with Samsara Luggage, the Un-carrier On includes multiple ways to make sure that your mobile devices have batteries filled to the brim with energy. It provides wireless charging capabilities and comes with a removable power bank that uses Power Delivery (PD) charging.
The suitcase also features an Apple AirTag that will allow users to know where their belongings are. And the suitcase has a flat top so that it can be used as a workstation before you board your flight. The magenta-colored travel accessory was originally priced at $325 but from now through July 3rd, you can pick up the Un-carrier On for only $150. That works out to a price reduction of $175 dollars.
The deal can be found in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app which can be installed on your iPhone (tap this link) or on your Android device (press on this link). Once the app is installed, click the "shop now" button and follow the prompts. Besides offering the Un-carrier On, T-Mobile subscribers on one of the carrier's Go5G plans get some perks related to air travel such as free Wi-Fi on flights offered by the largest U.S. airlines. In addition, Go5G customers have access to free high-speed data in more than 215 countries and destinations around the world.
Back in November, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert commented on the Un-carrier On. He said, "Why is T-Mobile, a wireless provider, launching a suitcase? Well, we’re the Un-carrier—and travel is kind of our bag. So we made one. A bag. An actual bag. T-Mobile customers are already covered with the best travel benefits, keeping them connected in America's skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond. But in true Un-carrier fashion, we didn’t stop there. We made a smart suitcase to keep your belongings covered, too. Literally."
And now this bag, for a limited time, has been reduced in price by 54% just in time for the summer travel season.
