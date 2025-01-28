Free T-Mobile Tuesdays' gift to subscribers found for sale inside thrift store

You might remember that last month, one of the freebies handed out to T-Mobile customers as part of the popular T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program was a pint glass, just in time for the holidays. The same gift was handed out in 2023 which indicated that the carrier heard that customers enjoyed receiving the gift the last time it was given out and would probably put it to good use again during last year's holidays.





T-Mobile on your mind. This is such great marketing by T-Mobile.

As you would expect from a company that puts its logo on everything, the pint glass has the iconic white "T" trademark on it. This way, every time you consume a beverage using the glass, you'll have T-Mobile on your mind. This is such great marketing by T-Mobile especially since it kills two birds with one stone. On one hand, it is making its subscribers feel good by giving away a highly coveted reward. At the same time, the carrier is marketing its brand as anyone who sees the pint glass will immediately think of T-Mobile.





However, a picture posted on Reddit the other day has some people wondering about how much those pint glasses were truly loved by T-Mobile subscribers. The photo shows five of the glasses inside their gift boxes sitting inside a Habitat for Humanity Store. These are similar to thrift stores and sell used items donated by people and new items donated by companies. Either a T-Mobile subscriber didn't want the pint glass and donated it to the store, or T-Mobile itself made the donation.









Apparently T-Mobile subscribers were doing less drinking last year as some stores had leftover boxes of the glasses. One employee who works in a T-Mobile store said that his location still has five boxes in the back of his store. Considering that the picture shows five boxes inside the Habitat for Humanity Store, perhaps this T-Mobile employee should check to see if the five boxes he saw are still in the back of his store.



