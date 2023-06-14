T-Mobile Tuesdays offers big discounts to Formula 1 addicts
Following the partnership with Formula 1 announced late last year, T-Mobile revealed its customers who love high-class racing can get important discounts for the next racing event held in Las Vegas.
T-Mobile Tuesdays brings a 10% discount for tickets to the Formula 1 Last Vegas Grand Prix. This is the only national ticket discount available to the public for the inaugural race taking place November 16-18, T-Mobile claims.
It’s important to mention though that tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you might want to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app right now and secure that discount if you plan on attending the upcoming Formula 1 event.
Apparently, those with general admission tickets in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will also enjoy all-inclusive food throughout the race weekend. At $2000 per ticket, it better be good.
T-Mobile Tuesdays brings a 10% discount for tickets to the Formula 1 Last Vegas Grand Prix. This is the only national ticket discount available to the public for the inaugural race taking place November 16-18, T-Mobile claims.
The discount is only available for tickets in the SG1 Grandstand within the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. Typically, tickets in this area start at $2000, which means you’ll save at least $200 with T-Mobile’s current deal.
It’s important to mention though that tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you might want to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app right now and secure that discount if you plan on attending the upcoming Formula 1 event.
In addition to being able to watch the race from a good angle, T-Mobile customers will also get access to even more entertainment by iconic Vegas acts Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil, which will be on the Sphere stage within the T-Mobile Zone during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Apparently, those with general admission tickets in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will also enjoy all-inclusive food throughout the race weekend. At $2000 per ticket, it better be good.
Things that are NOT allowed: