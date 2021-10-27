Notification Center

T-Mobile

T-Mobile finally catches up with the competition by allowing "Cross-Channel Returns" next month

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
According to The T-Mo Report, a series of leaked slides reveal that T-Mobile will soon be offering "Cross-Channel Returns." This will allow a T-Mobile customer who placed an order online to go to a T-Mobile store to pick up the order, make a return, drop off a device that is part of trade-in, and more. The leaked slides reveal that "Cross-Channel Returns" will begin on November 10th.

Instead of having your new T-Mobile handset shipped to your address, starting on the aforementioned date, you'll be able to pick up the phone you ordered online from your local T-Mobile store. Starting on November 10th, a deferred trade-in, which is an order that includes a trade typically mailed to the carrier after the customer receives his new phone, will be satisfied by returning the device to a local T-Mobile store instead of shipping it through the mail.

The competition already allows cross-channel returns so once November 10th arrives, T-Mobile will have caught up with the competition. One of the slides follows a customer's journey after he places a deferred trade-in order online through the website or in person at the store. The customer can decide to have his trade shipped to T-Mobile, or brought into a retail store.

If the customer does decide to bring the trade into his local T-Mobile store, an evaluation of the phone is performed. If the phone's condition is not as promised, the customer will have to accept and sign a new offer before the deal is considered to be complete. The customer then "leaves the store receiving a friendly farewell and any additional self-help options." The customer's account on TMO.com and the TMO app will show that the deal has been completed.

