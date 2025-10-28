T-Mobile's Starlink co-op to be rivaled in the EU by something called Project Bromo
Have the Europeans finally awakened?
Shortly after witnessing Starlink's ten-thousandth satellite going up in the sky, several EU companies have finally awakened to the reality of 2025 and decided to act.
There are reports that European aerospace giants like Airbus, Thales and Leonardo might one day soon collaborate and bring together their satellite manufacturing operations.
So, Europe is planning a major shake-up of its satellite industry. The $11.6 billion merger would unite Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo's satellite divisions. It's apparently called (for now) Project Bromo, which sounds like slang from the broccoli-haircut youth, but it is what it is.
The goal is to create a stronger, more efficient behemoth company that can compete with global operators like SpaceX, Amazon Kuiper, and China's LEO satellite networks. By joining forces, the new company aims to make satellites more affordable, build them faster, and give Europe a stronger foothold in the growing global space market.
Project Bromo will try to boost Europe's development and management of sensitive technologies for defence and communications more efficiently.
The merged company would likely be based in France. Negotiations have faced challenges over ownership, governance, and work allocation, but progress is being made, with political support from France, Italy, and Germany reportedly favorable.
If something like T-Satellite is developed in the EU, it won't hurt a bit. As of now, several European carriers are exploring satellite-to-mobile services using satellites other than SpaceX.
Vodafone is partnering with AST SpaceMobile to provide direct-to-device connectivity across Europe, aiming for full geographic coverage by 2026. Orange has teamed up with Telesat to integrate its Lightspeed LEO satellites into broadband services, while Luxembourg-based OQ Technology is developing a LEO satellite network for 5G messaging and emergency alerts.
As we told you recently, newly supported apps on T-Satellite include satellite-ready versions of AccuWeather, WhatsApp, AllTrails, and CalTopo, offering essential communication and navigation tools for outdoor use. Businesses can also benefit through apps like Dialpad, FLORIAN, MultiLine, and T-Mobile Direct Connect, enabling communication in remote regions.
Available for both Android and iOS, T-Satellite is free for some T-Mobile plans and costs $10 monthly for others, including Verizon and AT&T users. The expansion comes shortly after the service's launch, with T-Mobile saying early feedback has exceeded expectations and that T-Satellite has already proven vital in real-life rescues.
Pretty much everybody says this is meant to rival Elon Musk and his Starlink company, which not so long ago launched the direct-to-cell T-Satellite service with T-Mobile.
"Project Bromo", bro
It's nice having connectivity – even in the great outdoors. | Image credit – T-Mobile
You know, Europe desperately needs some sort of major project to work on it, as it is often seen as lagging behind in the Big Tech game, since the Old Continent can't really brag about having, say, a social media – or any substantial AI model. On top of that, the EU hasn't made any splash on the EV (electric vehicle) front as well.
Direct-to-cell services in Europe?
T-Satellite's upgrades
