T-Mobile's strange glitch is locking some customers out of this basic account feature

T-Mobile

– playadefaro, Reddit, March 2025





T-Mobile

– speedracer-207, Reddit, March 2025





T-Mobile

Open the T-Life app Tap on Manage Go to Account Activity Download the PDF

One user shared their frustration after trying multiple times to view or download their bill – on both mobile and laptop, across different browsers – only to hit a dead end every time. And honestly, being able to see your phone bill shouldn't be this complicated, right?The reasonis suddenly switching some personal accounts to business ones is still unclear, but it is probably a bug the company needs to fix behind the scenes. And this isn't a new issue either – it's been around for a while, and customer support doesn't seem to have a solution.If you are dealing with this issue, there are a couple of things you can try to fix it. First off, the easiest fix could be uninstalling and reinstalling theapp (T-Life) on your phone. If that doesn't do the trick, you can try downloading your bill in PDF form through the app by following these steps:It might not solve the problem, but it's worth giving it a shot, right? If that doesn't work, your next option is to reach out to T-Force via social media. Some users have said that T-Force was the only support that managed to fix the issue for them.