T-Mobile on video admits that it doesn't care about customers

Group of T-Mobile subscribers wants the carrier to stop doing business with Elon Musk





The laundry list of accusations against Tesla's CEO stated that he helped lead attacks on environmental protections, workers' rights, LGBTQ+ rights, the rule of law, and more. This contradicted T-Mobile 's publicly stated goal to be "a greater force for good."







At the time, the group of disgruntled T-Mobile customers called on former CEO Mike Sievert to end the contract with Musk's Starlink. At the start of the current month, Sievert was replaced as CEO by former COO Srini Gopalan and we're pretty sure that despite the protests, the carrier will not shut down a feature like T-Satellite. Not only is it technology that we can all use during emergencies and even non-emergencies to stay connected when passing through a "cellular dead zone," but T-Mobile has monetized this and frankly, it is reasonably priced.

Gentleman from T-Mobile says the carrier does not care about its customers





But this coalition of T-Mobile subscribers is also angry because last week, when the group tried to hand deliver a petition signed by more than 5,000 T-Mobile subscribers, the company refused to meet with them to accept the petition.













T-Mobile , especially when the gentleman who claims to represent the company ("I am T-Mobile ," he says) admits that the company doesn't care about its customers. If the video doesn't appear in this story, you can A bodycam video shows what happened when the group tried to deliver the petition. The optics of the video do not look good for, especially when the gentleman who claims to represent the company ("I am," he says) admits that the company doesn't care about its customers. If the video doesn't appear in this story, you can find it by tapping on this link

If companies looked at the beliefs of the officers of the firms it does business with, no business would ever get done





Now we should point out that 5,000 customers is hardly representative of a customer base with nearly 140 million customer connections. As for the gentleman from T-Mobile who came down from his office to quash the delivery of the petition, it seems as though he has some ICE in his veins. And I don't mean ice water. I wonder whether this would have happened under former CEO John Legere who always put customers first.





Did T-Mobile handle this right? Yes. These guys were interrupting their work. No. The carrier should have taken the signatures. Yes. These guys were interrupting their work. 70% No. The carrier should have taken the signatures. 30%





T-Mobile should not cut off its business ties to Musk. If every company took a deep dive into the beliefs of the officers of the companies they do business with, no business would ever get done and T-Mobile could have simply accepted the box of signatures, said "thank you," and moved on. Instead, the company is left having to defend itself. Let me just say that no,should not cut off its business ties to Musk. If every company took a deep dive into the beliefs of the officers of the companies they do business with, no business would ever get done and Apple wouldn't have made it so big. On the other hand,could have simply accepted the box of signatures, said "thank you," and moved on. Instead, the company is left having to defend itself.