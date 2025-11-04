Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

T-Mobile on video admits that it doesn't care about customers

The optics from a body cam video look bad for T-Mobile..

T-Mobile
T-Mobile's iconic "T" logo is seen in magenta,
Some T-Mobile customers are upset with the carrier. Earlier this year, a number of subscribers got together and protested that through its deal with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite communications for the carrier's T-Satellite feature, T-Mobile is helping to fund campaigns for politicians whom this group claim slash benefits, destroy the U.S. federal government, and attack democracy.

Group of T-Mobile subscribers wants the carrier to stop doing business with Elon Musk


The laundry list of accusations against Tesla's CEO stated that he helped lead attacks on environmental protections, workers' rights, LGBTQ+ rights, the rule of law, and more. This contradicted T-Mobile's publicly stated goal to be "a greater force for good." 

Small number of T-Mobile subscribers take on the carrier.
A group of T-Mobile subscribers are trying to force the carrier to stop doing business with Elon Musk. | Imane credit-Action Network

At the time, the group of disgruntled T-Mobile customers called on former CEO Mike Sievert to end the contract with Musk's Starlink. At the start of the current month, Sievert was replaced as CEO by former COO Srini Gopalan and we're pretty sure that despite the protests, the carrier will not shut down a feature like T-Satellite. Not only is it technology that we can all use during emergencies and even non-emergencies to stay connected when passing through a "cellular dead zone," but T-Mobile has monetized this and frankly, it is reasonably priced.

Gentleman from T-Mobile says the carrier does not care about its customers


But this coalition of T-Mobile subscribers is also angry because last week, when the group tried to hand deliver a petition signed by more than 5,000 T-Mobile subscribers, the company refused to meet with them to accept the petition.

Video Thumbnail


A bodycam video shows what happened when the group tried to deliver the petition. The optics of the video do not look good for T-Mobile, especially when the gentleman who claims to represent the company ("I am T-Mobile," he says) admits that the company doesn't care about its customers. If the video doesn't appear in this story, you can find it by tapping on this link.

If companies looked at the beliefs of the officers of the firms it does business with, no business would ever get done


Now we should point out that 5,000 customers is hardly representative of a customer base with nearly 140 million customer connections. As for the gentleman from T-Mobile who came down from his office to quash the delivery of the petition, it seems as though he has some ICE in his veins. And I don't mean ice water. I wonder whether this would have happened under former CEO John Legere who always put customers first.

Did T-Mobile handle this right?

Vote View Result

Let me just say that no, T-Mobile should not cut off its business ties to Musk. If every company took a deep dive into the beliefs of the officers of the companies they do business with, no business would ever get done and Apple wouldn't have made it so big. On the other hand, T-Mobile could have simply accepted the box of signatures, said "thank you," and moved on. Instead, the company is left having to defend itself.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

