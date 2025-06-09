T-Mobile updates activation policy, creating difficulties for some users

—ken830, Reddit user, June 2025

This is seemingly not a device-specific issue, as Reddit user loganwachter revealed that the problem first cropped up around 18 to 24 months ago, with many Mint Mobile customers complaining thatdevices were no longer working on MVNOs. Samsung users were the first to be affected, but the policy was soon extended to Google Pixel users as well.

—loganwachter, Reddit user, June 2025





T-Mobile-

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

locked phones have also stopped working on otherMVNOs, such as Simple Mobile.Technically,cannot be blamed here. The company clearly states that devices must meet eligibility criteria before they can be unlocked. However, it appears that the company wasn't enforcing the policy strictly before, especially when it came to MVNOs that relied on its network.The only recourse for those who find themselves in this situation is to pay off their phones and meet other eligibility requirements to unlock their devices and port their number to another carrier.Contactingis another option, but if the company has indeed updated its policy, reaching out to them may be futile.