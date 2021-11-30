Some T-Mobile users couldn't call their friends and loved ones yesterday

Some T-Mobile subscribers took to social media yesterday to complain that they couldn't make phone calls to friends and loved ones who use Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile. Downdetector disseminated a tweet yesterday noting that based on user reports, the outage began at 1:49 pm ET. A map posted on the Downdetector site indicated that the nation's second-largest carrier was having issues along the East Coast and the Midwest.







On Twitter , there were tweets posted from mobile phone users living in the affected areas of the country that not only mentioned T-Mobile but Verizon as well. One of those tweets said, "My T-Mobile is working in Massachusetts. My buddy’s Verizon is not."







T-Mobile provided The Verge with a statement from a media relations representative that said, "We have no indication that this is a T-Mobile network issue but we have taken steps to reroute our customers and have been in close contact with Verizon throughout the day as they work to resolve this. We apologize to any customers who were impacted."





Users affected by the outage said that they were experiencing dropped calls and receiving the dreaded "all circuits are busy" message. In the rare case when someone was able to get through to their party, the call would lag making it difficult to keep a conversation going.







Even though the number of complaints reported to Downdetector has dropped off sharply after peaking yesterday at 5:10 pm ET, the site still says that "User reports indicate problems at T-Mobile." The site also shows that there are currently no problems at Verizon. Despite rumors to the contrary on Monday, Verizon spokesperson Kevin King said yesterday that it was "business as usual."





What caused the issue is not known, but hopefully you are not experiencing any issues with your mobile service this morning.

