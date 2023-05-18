Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Leaked document shows T-Mobile will offer a free voice line to certain customers but with a catch

T-Mobile Wireless service
Leaked document shows T-Mobile will offer a free voice line to certain customers but with a catch
Nothing excites consumers more than the four-letter word "free." According to an internal T-Mobile document shared with The Mobile Report, T-Mobile seems ready to offer a free voice line to certain existing T-Mobile subscribers. Selected customers currently grandfathered as of May 15th on plans like Essentials, Simple Choice, Magenta, and ONE could be eligible to receive a free line from the carrier.

What's the catch you ask? Well, there is one. Customers selected to receive a free line will be notified starting May 23rd and must have already migrated their entire account to T-Mobile's new Go5G Plus plan. Additionally, the subscriber must have two paid voice lines. The documents also mention "segments" which are notes related to an account that a T-Mobile rep can view. If a "segment" on an account shows "2023Q2 BYOD Free Line w/DCC," the customer can move to the Go5G Plus plan and add a free voice line.

T-Mobile is also offering the free voice line to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) customers only. This means that those taking advantage of the free voice line won't be able to take advantage of any T-Mobile deal to buy a new phone on that line. The free line will have to use a phone already purchased, purchased somewhere else, or bought from T-Mobile at the full retail price. And there also will be a $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC) unless the transaction is completed at certain Costco locations. 

Leaked internal document reveals T-Mobile's upcoming free voice line promotion - Leaked document shows T-Mobile will offer a free voice line to certain customers but with a catch
Leaked internal document reveals T-Mobile's upcoming free voice line promotion

If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can see if you're eligible for a free voice line by calling T-Mobile support or stopping at a retail location. The document obtained by The Mobile Report gives suggestions to T-Mobile reps who are dealing with inquiries by customers:

  • Check every account to see if  your customer is eligible!
  • Only pre-selected customers with segment are eligible for this offer.
  • New line activations must be voice lines only.
  • Limit one free line per eligible account.
So if you're interested in going through the hoops necessary to receive one free voice line, your best bet is probably to get in touch with T-Mobile starting on May 23rd.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless