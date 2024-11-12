T-Mobile reps are warned that what they post online can cost them their jobs

T-Mobile reps who are not happy with the behavior of their fellow employee who are unable to meet the monthly performance goals they are expected to match or beat without adding some accessories or lines to a customer's account without his or her knowledge. Normally we tell you about the shady stuff that affects customers of T-Mobile AT&T , and Verizon . During the course of writing these stories, I've spoken with manyreps who are not happy with the behavior of their fellow employee who are unable to meet the monthly performance goals they are expected to match or beat without adding some accessories or lines to a customer's account without his or her knowledge.





T-Mobile employees who have been using social media to list their complaints with the carrier. The warning says that the suits manning the corporate suites are tracking down employees who give out codes, post about promos early, and post negative things about the company on the internet. We've certainly seen a large number of posts criticizing the company including one from a former T-Mobile rep who deleted his warning to current employees. Today, we have a warning but this time it's directed at T-Mobile reps from a Reddit poster. The warning is aimed atemployees who have been using social media to list their complaints with the carrier. The warning says that the suits manning the corporate suites are tracking down employees who give out codes, post about promos early, and post negative things about the company on the internet. We've certainly seen a large number of posts criticizing the company including one from a formerrep who deleted his warning to current employees.





One rep noted that Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile 's U.S. Consumer Group, recently had some type of conference call with employees. Reportedly, Freier "got pissed" when he heard that some reps were referring to Corporate-owned stores as "Cor Lite." I'm not sure if that is some sort of reference to Coors Light but let's just say that Freier, who wields alot of power at the company, was not pleased when he heard this.









One post on Reddit claims that T-Mobile employees need to be careful what they post and what they say. Apparently, executives at the company check social media platforms every day. Based on some of the comments, it appears that if you type the wrong thing, you can end up losing your job. One post listed some suggestions for those who feel the need to speak freely about their work environment:







If you have a long history of making such posts, use a throwaway account.

Do not directly leak confidential and proprietary information.

Photos from your store are a major no-no since they can easily be traced.



