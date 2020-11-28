T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
To wit, on Cyber Monday, November 30, and only on 11/30 for 24 hours, both new AND existing T-Mobile customers can get an iPhone XR, T-Mobile REVVL 5G, or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for free with a new line. The deals will be live soon, and we'll post when T-Mobile lets us know they are activated.
In addition, T-Mobile's post-Black Friday deals are still valid for a limited time, albeit mostly with trades:
- A free iPhone 12
- Free Pixel 4a 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99
- TVision LIVE subscribers get 30+ top-rated entertainment channels from TVision VIBE included, while TVision Live+ and Zone subscribers get a year of Apple TV+.
- Switch 10 lines to T-Mobile for Business and get up to $4,750 in bill credits for early termination fees and remaining device payments.