T-Mobile's failure to read the room correctly could cost them postpaid customers





One subscriber said that perks keep him from switching from his grandfathered Sprint plan to a cheaper Go5G plan. If he switched, he would lose the unlimited hotspot and would have to settle for free Netflix instead of the free Hulu he currently receives.



Interestingly, the T-Mobile subscriber take his business to an MVNO. These are Mobile Virtual Network Operators or companies that don't own their own network assets. Instead, they purchase wireless service from a larger carrier with a mobile network and sell it at a higher price to consumers. Most prepaid providers operate in this fashion.





Verizon 's 5G and Ultra Wideband 5G airwaves (depending on the plan you choose) the service is dependable and fast. One Visible subscriber posted that he pays $35 a month for unlimited data and had a 5G download data speed of 1Gbps. Among the prepaid providers recommended by Reddit users were a couple that are owned by Verizon : Total Wireless and Visible. I had the opportunity to test the latter and it is a reliable and completely digital service. There are no stores, no reps trying to hit certain metrics at your expense, and you can control all aspects of your account via the Visible app. Since it uses's 5G and Ultra Wideband 5G airwaves (depending on the plan you choose) the service is dependable and fast. One Visible subscriber posted that he pays $35 a month for unlimited data and had a 5G download data speed of 1Gbps.




