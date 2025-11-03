Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Here's precisely why you won't be able to escape AI: a T-Mobile boss gives us the details

If you're fed up with AI, well, prepare to get even more fed up.

T-Mobile
T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.
T-Mobile – and pretty much every other big carrier – is getting deeper and deeper into AI. If you think this trend will wither away… it's probably best not to get your hopes too high.

The AI-boosted mobile network



T-Mobile President of Technology and CTO (Chief Technology Officer) John Saw said we can expect an even deeper AI integration in the very near future.

Saw played a key role in consolidating Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum, which later became the core mid-band layer of T-Mobile's 5G network. He also launched the AI-RAN Innovation Center, where the company is collaborating with Ericsson, Nokia, and Nvidia on advancing radio access network technology. In a word, if he says something about AI, we should be paying attention.

T-Mobile said it plans to start real-world tests of new AI-RAN tech in 2026, but it has already been trying it out with Nvidia, Nokia and Ericsson since last year. The testing looks at how much it costs, how well it works, how much power it needs for real-time AI, and how to use spectrum more efficiently.

The future of the network is going to be AI native. What we mean by that is basically, the AI native stack is integrated into every layer of the network – hardware, software and the architecture.
– John Saw, T-Mobile President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer, October 2025


T-Mobile rolled out its nationwide 5G standalone (SA) network five years ago and upgraded to 5G Advanced earlier this year, while AT&T and Verizon only recently announced nationwide 5G SA.

Saw noted T-Mobile doesn't do everything alone. The company partners with Nvidia, which he called world leaders in AI processing. He said combining AI, cloud, and 6G could make 6G a completely new type of technology.

5G SA is the foundation for 6G, and Saw said T-Mobile's network is ready for it.

How AI actually helps


T-Mobile is already using AI to make its network smarter. For example, its self-organizing network technology uses AI to direct antenna coverage to where customers are concentrated during emergencies. Saw said that when Hurricane Milton hit Florida last year, many cell sites were knocked out, but only 8% of customer connections were lost because the network could redirect antenna beams to the needed areas.

Sounds pretty sophisticated and – most importantly – practical and useful.

More AI on every front


Just about every major tech company seems to be embracing artificial intelligence at a rapid pace. Smartphone makers have also been pushing AI hard over the past two years, with devices like the Galaxy S24 being introduced by Samsung as what the company described as an AI-focused phone.

AI apps are services are countless at the moment, but users can easily get fed up with the AI craze – some people really need, enjoy and use it all. Others just want a platform that doesn't crash or a phone that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, though.

Anyway: AI is here to stay!

Would you like to see more or less AI?

Vote View Result
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
