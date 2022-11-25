Shop the perfect holiday gifts with Supcase and i-Blason: up to 70% off Black Friday deals now live

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Advertorial by Supcase and i-Blason: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s a good idea to stock up on stocking-stuffers for the tech fans in your life. And Supcase and i-Blason have the perfect offers for you, complete with a gift guide.

They all come with a “Buy 2, get 20% off” sticker attached to them, valid for all non-clearance items. But if you end up picking up only a single item, you can use our special code PHONEARENA to get 15% off (excludes sale items)!

And if you hurry, you can take advantage of the i-Blason and SUPCASE Black Friday sale, which is already live and will run through Cyber Monday, November 28. Grab discounts of up to 70% this Black Friday when shopping Supcase or i-Blason. No coupon needed!

So, let’s check out some highlights:

Supcase - Supgrade for the holidays!

Click to visit complete gift guide


Supcase specializes in making stylized rugged cases that keep your devices safe. The new offers are sure to pique your interest:

  • Supcase UB Pro for Steam Deck - this case will not only keep a Steam Deck safe and sound, it also has an integrated kickstand so you can easily take your gaming and media consumption on the go. A perfect gift for that special someone in your life who either has or is about to get a Steam Deck!

  • Supcase UB Pro for top phones - for iPhone 14, Pixel 7, or Galaxy S22 series, the UB Pro is guaranteed to survive the most violent bumps and drops. Most versions have built-in kickstands, iPhone models also come in MagSafe variations to be compatible and stick to MagSafe holders.

  • Supcase UB Pro for tablets - Galaxy Tab S8, iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro. These slim devices are light, portable, and extremely fun to use. Keep them safe and sound with the excellent protection of a Supcase!

i-Blason - Stocking stuffers and giveaways

Click to see all offers


i-Blason has a plethora of colorful cases, chargers, wraps, and other accessories, big and small, covering various budget needs. Here are some highlights:

  • Ring holders - these come with a strong adhesive and are therefore compatible with phones other than the iPhones and their MagSafe. Great, colorful option for those that struggle with handling their huge handsets.

  • AirPods / Galaxy Buds cases - colorful and expressive, these will wrap around the cases of AirPods or Galaxy Buds and provide wrist straps for extra safety.

  • Daily giveaways - i-Blason is giving away cases and accessories from now until the 9th of December. Grand prize winners will get Google Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Buds Live! Enter every day for a chance to win!
