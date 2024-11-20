Square Enix brings Final Fantasy XIV to mobile

It has been 11 years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original's story and combat mechanics on mobile devices. Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate FFXIV community

One of the most popular MMORPGs out there, Final Fantasy XIV, is getting a mobile spin-off. Square Enix announced it has teamed up with Lightspeed Studio, the co-developers of PUBG Mobile, to bring Final Fantasy XIV to mobile.,” said Final Fantasy XIV Online Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida.According to Square Enix, developer Lightspeed Studios will faithfully recreate the original game’s gameplay and story experience. The mobile spin-off will retain the lifestyle content such as fishing, Triple Triad, and chocobo racing.Also, the visual elements, from intricate weather and time-of-day systems which offer over 600 different weather patterns across various landscapes, to player character and equipment designs have been crafted and optimized to bring the detail of the original game to life.Just like the original game, Final Fantasy XIV Mobile plans to provide players with a welcoming social atmosphere. The core of the social experience in the mobile spin-off is “sincerity,” Square Enix says. There will be no imposed social goals or forced engagements in the game.According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV Mobile will be available to demo through multiple play tests in China, followed by a global launch soon after. Final Fantasy fans can already pre-register and get the latest updates on the game via its official website